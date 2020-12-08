Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj And Newborn Son Test Positive For Coronavirus

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj and their newborn son Chiru Jr have tested positive for coronavirus. Meghna Raj's mother Pramila Joshi had been rushed to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness, later to be tested positive as well. Her father Sundar Raj has is infected by the virus too and the family has isolated themselves. Read on to know more.

Meghana Raj and newborn son test positive for the virus

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife and newborn baby have been infected with the virus. Meghana Raj took to Instagram and confirmed the news about her entire family being positive. She wrote, "Hello all, my father, mother and my little son have been tested positive for covid...we have informed everyone who has come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results. I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine and are currently under treatment." She also added that her and Chiranjeevi Sarja's son, whom she referred to as Junior C is fine and keeping her occupied every second. She concluded by saying that her family will fight the virus and come out of it victorious. Meghana Raj's mother is currently hospitalized and is undergoing treatment as she had earlier complained of uneasiness.

Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and his partner Meghana Raj Sarja were blessed with a baby boy earlier this year. Actor Dhruva Sarja shared the news through his social media platform. The pictures of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj Sarja's baby were shared online on many fan pages of the deceased actor and he was called Chiru Junior by his fans. Here are some photos of their baby.

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 aged 39. The actor’s sudden demise had shocked the film industry as well as his fans. Numerous fans had turned up at his house to pay their respects and tribute to the late actor. The funeral was held at his brother Dhruva’s farmhouse in the Kanakpura road, Bengaluru in the presence of family and friends.

