Chiranjeevi To Romance Actor Tamannah Bhatia In 'Lucifer' Telugu Remake?

According to reports by Tollywood.net, South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi is all set to work with VV Vinayak for a forthcoming Telugu film. The film is a remake of a Malayalam movie Lucifer. It was reported that initially, Chiranjeevi roped in Sujeeth from Saaho, for the remake but the latter left the project due to some issues. Chiranjeevi then approached VV Vinayak and asked him to make a few changes in the script, which suited the Telugu nativity.

Chiranjeevi and Tamannah to romance together in this film?

It is now reported that Chiranjeevi and VV Vinayak have now roped in actor Tamannah Bhatia for the remake film. In the original film which stars Mohan Lal, there is no romantic angle, but the Telugu remake will have one. Actor Chiranjeevi might partner and romance actor Tamannah Bhatia. Chiranjeevi and Tamannah Bhatia were seen together in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was directed by Surender Reddy.

If everything goes as per the makers' plans, the Baahubali actor will be sharing the screen with the star once again. On the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently working with Koratala Siva for an upcoming movie Acharya, starring Kajal Aggarwal. Acharya is all set to hit theatres next year, during summer.

Tamannah Bhatia tests COVID-19 positive

Meanwhile, Tamannah Bhatia who has been waiting for the release of her film Mahalakshmi has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actor has been admitted at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Earlier, Tamannah Bhatia's parents had been tested positive for Covid-19, the actor had shared the update through a tweet. After her parents tested positive, Tamannah Bhati underwent a test herself. Apart from Mahalakshmi, Tamannah Bhatia will also be seen in 2 Telugu films and a Bollywood film, opposite Nawazzudin Siddiqui next.

