On Feb 2, Ram Charan attended the closing ceremony of Cyberabad Police’ Annual Sports and Games Meet 2021. The RRR actor was invited to the ceremony as one of the chief guests. The annual event that took place at the Police Parade Ground of Hyderabad also had an ensemble of well-known police officers in attendance along with Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. During this sports event, Ram Charan was papped playing Tug of War, along with other officials attending the Cyberabad Police’ Annual Sports and Games Meet 2021. Take a look at Ram Charan's video playing Tug of War.

Watch Ram Charan plays 'Tug of War' at Cyberabad Police’s Annual Sports and Games Meet 2021

A Twitter user shared this unseen viral video of Ram Charan. In this video, the actor is spotted playing with several other officials attending the 2021 Games Meet. Ram Charan is seen strongly pulling the rope towards his team, aiming for the win. All other police officers are seen cheering the actor. This video has been making rounds all over Twitter.

Netizens' reactions

One of the Twitter users tweeted, "Really happy to see all the police personally people along with Ram charan". Another user added, "Videkkadunna SANTHOSAME ra an"(Farewell to happiness). One of Ram Charan's fan accounts tweeted, "Swami maala lo vunnadu saami, vaadu veedu antunav" (Swami is in Swami Mala, he says he is home). Take a look at some more netizens' reactions below.

Charan anna smile😍😍🤩 — Mahendar_Thogaru (@MahendarR_C0020) February 2, 2021

Really happy to see all the police personally people along with Ram charan. — Bhumeshraj (@Bhumeshdandugul) February 3, 2021

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for 2021's most-awaited action drama film, RRR. The periodic drama is helmed and written by S. S. Rajamouli. Apart from Ram Charan, RRR cast also has N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. The fictional story is scheduled for October 13, 2021, in multiple languages.

