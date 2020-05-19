Chiranjeevi Recreates Old Pic As He Gets Hit By '90s Nostalgia'; Says 'Things Remain Same'

Chiranjeevi seems to be finding respite in cooking in these uncertain times. The actor shared a picture of himself with wife Sureka, preparing a meal in the kitchen on Monday. The photo that seems to be a throwback picture has Chiranjeevi recreating a moment from his 1990 American vacation with the same posture, attire, and background. Sharing the picture on his social media, Chiranjeevi wrote: "Times change..Things remain same to same. #90sNostalgia." (sic)

Check out the post:

Besides spending time with his family during the lockdown, Chiranjeevi is keeping his fans busy with regular social media updates. Recently, the actor's chat with an Odisha police inspector grabbed the eyeballs, with fans heaping praises at the actor's humility. Here's a look at Chiranjeevi's chat with female inspector Subhashree Nayak.

So delighted to chat with #Shubhasri ji ,the Odisha Cop who cares for citizens like her own.Salute her compassion. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @DGPOdisha pic.twitter.com/15ZURVUITc — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was shooting for his portion in Koratala Siva's Acharya when the lockdown was announced. Following which, the shooting of the Chiranjeevi starrer was stopped. The movie that stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead is expected to go on floors soon after the lockdown ends.

Reportedly, the upcoming movie will narrate the tale of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a reform. Acharya marks director Koratala and Chiranjeevi's first collaboration. Although nothing much has been revealed about the upcomer, however, reports have it that the makers have signed Ram Charan to play a pivotal role in the upcomer.

Reportedly, Ram Charan will play the role of a Naxalite in the Chiranjeevi starrer. Reportedly, all of his scenes will be with Chiranjeevi. The reports further claimed that Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi would also have a song that will be the highlight of the film. The Chiranjeevi starrer is bankrolled by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company.

Besides the upcomer, Chiranjeevi is in talks with Saaho fame Sujeeth for the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. Reports claim that the director has completed the script of the upcomer and is contemplating to narrate the script to Chiranjeevi. Apart from the forthcoming film, Chiranjeevi is in talks with many filmmakers for his next films.

