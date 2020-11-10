Chiranjeevi Tests COVID-19 Positive: Nithiin, Varun Tej, & Others Wish Him Speedy Recovery

As South Indian megastar Chiranjeevi tested COVID-19 positive on Monday, numerous celebrities and fans started pouring their wishes for his quick recovery through their official social media handles. They took to Twitter and flooded the micro-blogging platform by posting for Chiranjeevi so much that the hashtag of his name started trending on the site. Celebrities like Sudheer Babu, Kasturi Shankar, and Sai Dharam Tej, among others, shared Twitter posts for Chiranjeevi’s speedy recovery. Here are some of the tweets after Chiranjeevi's health update that you must check out right away:

Chiranjeevi receives wishes for speedy recovery after testing COVID-19 positive

Nithiin

Chiranjeevi recently revealed that he had tested COVID-19 positive and was asymptomatic. Right after his Twitter post, fans and fellow celebrities of the star took to the micro-blogging platform and posted wishes for his quick recovery through their official handles. Among numerous responses, actor Nithiin wrote a heartfelt message after Chiranjeevi's health update. He wrote, “praying for your speedy recovery @KChiruTweets Garu. Get well soon sir. Stay strong”. Check out his tweet:

Praying for your speedy recovery @KChiruTweets Garu. Get well soon sir. Stay Strong. 🙏 https://t.co/Z4fKYDn51D — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) November 9, 2020

Varun Tej

Meanwhile, Naga Babu’s son Varun Tej cheered the actor up with his Twitter post. He wrote, “Get well soon daddy… you should be back in no time”. Check his post below:

Get well soon daddy..

You should be back in no time.. https://t.co/eG5csMLhwF — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) November 9, 2020

Sai Dharam Tej and Payal Ghosh

Chiranjeevi’s nephew Sai Dharam Tej also dropped a similar post for the megastar. He penned, “Wishing you a speedy recovery mavayya...take care...we all are with you” and Payal Ghosh also wrote a similar text. She said, “get well soon Chiranjeevi sir, wishing you more strength with each coming day”. Check their Tweets below:

Wishing you a speedy recovery mavayya...take care...we all are with you https://t.co/5WmRCHy5J9 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) November 9, 2020

Get well soon #Chiranjeevi Sir, Wishing you more strength with each coming day.🙏🏼 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 9, 2020

Kasturi Shankar's post

Actor Kasturi Shankar asserted Chiranjeevi to make videos of his quarantine management and safety measures for his fans and followers. She wrote, “Get well soon Chiranjeevi Garu. While you are in isolation, I request you to please make vlogs of your quarantine management and safety protocols and share it with all of us. Will go a long way in building awareness #getwellsoonchirugaru”. Check her tweet after Chiranjeevi's health update on social media platforms.

Get well soon Chiranjeevi garu. While you are in isolation, I request you to please make vlogs of your quarantine management and safety protocols and share it with all of us. Will go a long way in building awareness. #getwellsoonchirugaru https://t.co/KQ0x9gl4RR — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) November 9, 2020

