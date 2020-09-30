'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan': Shweta Tiwari And Varun Badola's Sangeet To Be A Rocking Affair!

In Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, the family gears up to celebrate the Sangeet function. After rocking the Roka ceremony and a bachelorette party, Niya donned the hat of the Wedding Planner. The young girl has been making sure that the bride and groom are satisfied with all the functions. Now, the organiser has decided on the theme of Sangeet function as Retro Special. Here’s everything to know about the wedding and Anjali Tatrari’s views about the same.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola will stun in Retro fashion

The theme for the Sangeet function on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is Retro Special. Everyone among the family members and friends will appear in 70s styled attires. While Niya will don a red jumpsuit with a polka-dotted black and white shirt, her father Amber Sharma will steal the show in a pair of bellbottom trousers and a plaid blazer.

Guneet, on the other hand, will rock the 70s look, which is an inspiration from the veteran actor Mumtaz. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Guneet will stun in a bright orange sari draped in the stylish retro style. Similarly, all the guests will perform on evergreen classics from the 60s and 70s. Check out some of the photos from the ceremony on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan:

Anjali Tartrari on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Sangeet Ceremony

Anjali Tartrari, who plays the role of Niya, spoke about the Sangeet celebrations on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She said, “True to the theme, everyone is seen wearing the 70s look. It was something different for all of us. Also, my on-screen dad, Amber Sharma, is so fond of Hindi classics that we decided to have the bride and groom dance to the popular 60’s and 70’s Bollywood music. Amneet’s sangeet is going to be a rocking affair! We had such a great time shooting for the episode as all of us enjoyed the celebratory mood on set.”

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is much-loved for its progressive storyline and the performances by its lead characters. The show revolves around the life of Niya Sharma, (Anjali Tatrari) who was on a mission to find a suitable bride for her father Amber Sharma (Varun Badola), finally found the right one in Guneet Sikka (Shweta Tiwari). Now that Amber and Guneet have found true love in each other, Niya Sharma has become the official Wedding Planner of #Amneet’s wedding and has taken full charge of all the functions.

