Chiranjeevi Konidela Floored By Granddaughter's Performance As 'Rudhramadevi'; Watch

Chiranjeevi Konidela is one of the most popular South Indian actors. He is known for having thousands of fans who constantly shower him with their love and adoration. However, recently the actor himself became a fan of his granddaughter, Samhita. Here's what this is about.

Chiranjeevi floored by his granddaughter's performance

Chiranjeevi Konidela seems mighty impressed by his granddaughter's acting skills. He posted a video of the young Samhita dressed up as Rudhramadevi from the movie in an ivory saree and matching blouse. She also had a gold necklace and maangtika as accessories.

Chiranjeevi's granddaughter recited a poignant dialogue of the character from the movie Rudhramadevi. The video started with the lines "It’s a great feeling for children when their parents encourage their talent". It then showed Samhita reciting the dialogue with full fervour and also using a fake sword for adding more impact to the dialogue. It ended with Chiranjeevi showing appreciation for his grandaughter's performance calling it "beautiful" and also sending a flying kiss.

This comes after Rudhramadevi is celebrating five years since its release. The movie starred Anushka Shetty in the titular role along with Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Krishnam Raju, Prakash Raj and Hamsa Nandini among others. The movie is directed by Gunasekhar and recounts the reign of queen Rudhrama Devi in South India during the 13th century.

Gunasekhar also responded to Chiranjeevi's post. He also thanked the legendary actor for providing a voice-over for the movie. See here:

In other news, Chiranjeevi is all set to start working on a Telugu movie alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. According to reports of Tollywood.net, VV Vinayak will be collaborating with Chiranjeevi in the project which is a remake of the Malayalam movie, Lucifer. Reports also claimed that earlier Sujeeth had been roped in for the movie but due to creative differences he has been replaced by Vinayak.

The Malayalam original starred Mohan Lal and had no romantic angle. However, the Telugu remake is slated to have one. Chiranjeevi and Tamannah Bhatia had earlier worked together in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. It was directed by Surender Reddy.

