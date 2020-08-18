Ram Charan Announces Chiru 152's First Look Poster Release With An Intense Pic; See Here

South superstar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, tentatively titled as Chiru 152 is one of the most anticipated films for fans, especially since BTS pictures from the sets of the movie were reportedly leaked online. Ram Charan took to Twitter to officially announce the release date of Chiru 152’s first look and motion poster. The announcement has created quite a buzz on social media.

Ram Charan’s announcement

In his tweet, the RRR star mentioned that the team of Chiru 152 is all set to releases its first look and motion poster. Announcing its release on August 22, the actor shared a glimpse of Chiranjeevi’s look, which indicates that its poster is going to be equally thrilling and intense. The posters will be released on a special occasion. For the unversed, Chiranjeevi will celebrate his 65th birthday on August 22. Check out his tweet here:

We are ready with the first look and motion poster of #Chiru152. Meet you on August 22nd at 4PM !! pic.twitter.com/rptHhHgXvg — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 18, 2020

As soon as the announcement was made, fans of the actor took Twitter to share their excitement. While some said that they are “eagerly waiting”, others thanked Ram Charan for sharing the news. Take a look at how fans are reacting here:

Waiting Eagerly Annaya ... 💕 pic.twitter.com/wQbY7PsOkl — We Love Ram Charan (@WeLoveRamCharan) August 18, 2020

About 'Chiru 152'

Touted to be an action movie, Chiru 152 is directed by Koratala Siva. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment. Rumour has it that even Ram Charan will be seen making a cameo appearance in the film. However, it hasn’t been confirmed by the makers yet.

The movie was scheduled to release in August 2020 however, due to the pandemic the shooting of the film was hampered. Fans are desperately waiting for the makers to announce its new release date.

In other news, Ram Charan recently told TV9 that his father starting to like using Twitter. He revealed that Chiranjeevi had previously asked him to ‘watch out’ his social media entry. He added that he feels good to watch him be active on social media, unlike his other co-actors. He also mentioned that Chiranjeevi is having a great time while interacting with his fans on Twitter. There were also speculations that Chiranjeevi wasn’t the person behind his social media posts. However, Ram debunked all such claims stating that his father posts everything on his own.

