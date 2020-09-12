Actor Chiranjeevi Achieves Milestone, Crosses 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Actor Chiranjeevi, one of the popular faces of the Telugu film industry, achieved a massive feat on Instagram recently. The actor's Instagram account has crossed one million followers. Chiranjeevi, who joined the photo-sharing portal earlier this year has been actively sharing pictures and videos to keep everyone engaged. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi, who has more millions of followers online, does not follow back anyone.

(Source: Chiranjeevi Instagram)

Chiranjeevi's latest photo goes viral

Recently, Chiranjeevi shared his bold new look online. Sharing the new online, Chiranjeevi wrote: "#UrbanMonk Can I think like a monk?" (sic) Chiranjeevi's new look has gone viral on the internet with netizens raving about the bald look."Yes you can," wrote a social media user. Check out the post here:

Also Read | Father Chiranjeevi's 'urban Monk' Look Leaves Son Ram Charan Surprised; See Picture

Ram Charan and other celebrities shell-shocked with Chiranjeevi's new look

Although fans loved Chiranjeevi's bold new look, son, Ram Charan seemed shocked. He wrote: "Appaaaaaaa!!! what did I just See ???". (sic) Meanwhile, other celebrities like Varun Konidela, Satyadev, others loved Chiranjeevi's new look. "No one does it better than you Firing up the Trends with your Style & Killer Looks. Adapting is what People do.. Influencing is what Megastar does...! #UrbanMonk is here," (sic) wrote Naga Babu, a prominent producer and brother of Chiranjeevi. Here's how everyone is reacting to Chiranjeevi's new look:

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Shares A Heartfelt Message On Pawan Kalyan's 49th Birthday; See Post

What's next for Chiranjeevi?

Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead, reportedly also has Kajal Aggarwal in a prominent role. There are reports that Ram Charan will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film. Makers of the upcomer released the motion poster of the film on Chiranjeevi's birthday, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Mammootty's Birthday: Prithviraj, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal's Heartfelt Messages For Mammukka

The 57-second long teaser unveils Chiranjeevi's look and also conveys that the movie would narrate the tale of a man for the righteous. The film's script is written by Koratala Siva, who interestingly is working with Chiranjeevi for the first time. Previously, Siva has worked with actors like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and others. The cinematography will be done by Petta (2019) and Bharath Ane Nenu (2018) fame by S.Tirru. The Chiranjeevi starrer will be edited by popular editor Navin Nooli.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi's Much-awaited Film 'Acharya's' First Look Launched On Actor's Birthday; Watch



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.