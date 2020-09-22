Chiranjeevi Celebrates 42 Years In Film Industry; Thanks Fans For Encouragement

Megastar Chiranjeevi, one of the popular faces of the Telugu film industry, is celebrating a career milestone on Tuesday, September 22. The actor has completed 42 years successfully in the acting industry. On this special day of the actor’s life, he took to Twitter to thank all his fans for extending tremendous support throughout his career, which has led him to the stardom he is enjoying today.

Chiranjeevi thanks his fans

On September 22, 1978, the cinema houses saw the debut of the Telugu superstar in Pranam Khareedu. Remembering the day, he penned down a heart-touching note for all his fans. Thanking them, Chiranjeevi elaborated that his fan army has always encouraged him to work harder. Exactly a month ago, the actor celebrated his 65th birthday on August 22. Speaking of which, he wrote,

On 22 August, I took birth as a human. On 22 September, I took birth as an actor. I express my gratitude for all the audience who have since encouraged me. I especially thank my fans, who love me the most.

ALSO READ| Actor Chiranjeevi Achieves Milestone, Crosses 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Here's how fans are reacting:

Congrats Mega Starrrr ðŸ˜ðŸ˜

And you are an inspiration âœŠ#Hardwork never fails ..âœ pic.twitter.com/XOLTIlY2NA — Twood Trolls™ (@TwoodTrolls) September 22, 2020

ALSO READ| RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun & Others Pay Their Respects

42 Years of Mega Inspirational Journey. Jai Chiranjeeva â¤ @KChiruTweets #42YearsForMegaLegacy — Chiranjeevi Trends™ (@TrendsChiru) September 22, 2020

ALSO READ| Father Chiranjeevi's 'urban Monk' Look Leaves Son Ram Charan Surprised; See Picture

He Failed,

He Succeeded,

He has seen the Peak, He has seen the Rock Bottom.

That’s why this man in spite of everything is a MEGASTAR

And

one & only ONE CHIRANJEEVI for TFI!

I Love you Boss ðŸ¤—â¤#Chiranjeevi @KChiruTweets#42YearsForMegaLegacy pic.twitter.com/Fe9TDzGA11 — Sairam Kalyan (@SairaamKalyan) September 22, 2020

ALSO READ| Did Chiranjeevi Konidela Go Bald? Actor Reveals The Secret Behind His 'Urban Monk' Look

Previously, Chiranjeevi also placed a massive feat on Instagram. Achieving another milestone, the actor showcased that his Instagram account has crossed one million followers. For the unversed, Chiranjeevi had recently joined the photo-sharing application, earlier this year. Ever since then, he has been actively sharing videos and pictures, keeping his fan army entertained and updates about his whereabouts. Take a look at it here:

What is next in store for Chiranjeevi?

The Telugu heartthrob was last seen in Surender Reddy directed historical-action film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The movie essayed the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the atrocities of the East India Company, 10 years before the Sepoy Mutiny. The movie also starred Tamannaah, Nayanthara and Sudeep in pivotal roles.

Now, he will next-feature in Korala Siva’s next directorial venture Acharya. The action-drama movie is bankrolled jointly under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. Featuring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, the film will also see Ram Charan in a brief role. Acharya will hit the cinema houses next year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.