Naga Babu Konidela Is 'staying Positive' After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Younger brother of Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu Konidela recently announced being tested positive for COVID-19. Although the Telugu actor-producer has tested positive for the novel virus, he recently spoke about 'staying positive' during such unprecedented times.

Referring to himself as a 'COVID warrior', Naga Babu expressed that he will 'scuffle and strife' through it to help others by donating his plasma after recovering.

Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu is 'Staying positive to fight COVID positive'

On September 15, 2020, Konidela Nagendra, popularly known as Nagendra Babu or Naga Babu, took the internet by shock after he revealed testing positive for COVID-19. However, the prolific Tollywood actor-producer is being extremely positive about battling the novel virus to return as a 'Plasma donor'. Along with announcing the unfortunate news, the 58-year-old revealed that he is taking it as an opportunity to help other 'fellow beings'.

Taking to his Instagram handle yesterday, 'COVID warrior' Naga Babu wrote, "An Infection doesnt always has to be a Suffering,

You can always transform it into an opportunity to help the fellow Beings".Tested Covid-19 +ve. Will Scuffle & Strife through this and Will be a Plasma Donor. #covid warrior #plasmadonor".

It seems like the Edaina Jaragocchu actor is following the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's footprints, as he too recently donated his plasma after successfully recovering from COVID-19.

Check out his IG post below:

Soon after he shared the post on his social media handles, netizens were quick to laud his courage and positivity and expressed hope for his speedy recovery.

While one user commented on his post writing, "I wish you'll be back with much more super energy, like roaring lion. A speedy recovery Naga babu garu", another wrote, "I know you will come out of this much stronger Take Care, Sir!!". Meanwhile, several reports by various online portals suggest that Naga Babu is currently under home quarantine.

For the unversed, Naga Babu was keeping busy with shoots lately, as he runs a television show on a renowned Telugu TV channel. Meanwhile, the actor-producer also recently made use of his Instagram handle to raise awareness on the International Day for Preservation of Ozone Layer, i.e. on September 16, 2020. Sharing an animated video of Earth on Instagram, he wrote, ""Say No to C.F.C's Save Ozone Save Earth".

Take a look:

