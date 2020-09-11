Father Chiranjeevi's 'urban Monk' Look Leaves Son Ram Charan Surprised; See Picture

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi recently shared his bold new look online. Chiranjeevi took to social media to share his new bald look with his fans. "#UrbanMonk Can I think like a monk?" (sic) wrote Chiranjeevi in the post he recently shared. Chiranjeevi's bald photo managed to surprise the fans, especially his son Ram Charan, who could not contain his emotions. A surprised Ram Charan wrote: "Appaaaaaaa!!! what did I just See ???" (sic)

Check out Chiranjeevi's bald look

Ram Charan's comment on Chiranjeevi's photo:

Chiranjeevi's new look leaves everyone surprised

Chiranjeevi's new look has taken everyone by surprise. From Ram Charan to Varun Konidela, everyone seems to be shocked by the actor's transformation. "No one does it better than you Firing up the Trends with your Style & Killer Looks. Adapting is what People do.. Influencing is what Megastar does...! #UrbanMonk is here," wrote Naga Babu, a prominent producer and brother of Chiranjeevi. Here's how everyone is reacting to Chiranjeevi's new look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal, also features Ram Charan in a cameo appearance. On Chiranjeevi's birthday, the makers of the upcomer released the motion poster of the film, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The forthcoming movie reportedly narrates the story of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a social movement. The film is scripted and directed by Koratala Siva, who has previously worked with actors like Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati, and others. Acharya marks Siva and Chiranjeevi's first collaboration. The cinematography will be done by Petta (2019) and Bharath Ane Nenu (2018) fame by S.Tirru. The movie will be edited by Navin Nooli.

Besides Acharya, Chiranjeevi has a Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer, and a Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Vedalam is reported to be directed by Meher Ramesh. Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, in a tweet, confirmed Chiranjeevi's movie with Meher Ramesh. "Wishing you all the best for your forth coming film with Sri Chiranjeevi garu," (sic) wrote Pawan Kalyan. Meanwhile, there is no update on Lucifer Telugu remake.

