Chiranjeevi's Much-awaited Film 'Acharya's' First Look Launched On Actor's Birthday; Watch

Chiranjeevi's forthcoming movie Acharya's motion poster was launched on Saturday, August 22, which coincided with the actor's birthday. The motion poster reveals Chiranjeevi's look from the movie. It also discloses that the film is based on the idea of Dharma, and how Chiranjeevi's character will be the propagator of the same in the movie.

Check out Acharya motion poster:

Also Read | Tollywood Actor Chiranjeevi Promises Free Ration To 10,000 Cine Workers Amid COVID Crisis

Acharya's release date revealed

Besides Chiranjeevi's first look, Acharya's motion poster revealed that the movie would hit the marquee in Summer 2021. Acharya is directed by Janata Garage (2016) fame Koratala Siva. The film marks Koratala Siva and Chiranjeevi's first collaboration. The movie's motion poster was released by Chiranjeevi on his social media handle. Sharing the first look of Acharya online, an excited Chiranjeevi wrote: "Here it is .. #Acharya." (sic)

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Wishes For Speedy Recovery Of SP Balasubrahmanyam, Says 'get Well Soon'

All details about Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya

Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, reportedly narrates the story of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a social movement. The movie also has Ram Charan in a cameo appearance. The film is scripted by Koratala Siva. The camera work will be done by Petta (2019) and Bharath Ane Nenu (2018) fame by S.Tirru, and edited by Navin Nooli.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Plays A Quiz With Fans As He Shares His First Captured Picture; See Here

What's next for Chiranjeevi?

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer. The film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead will reportedly be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. The Malayalam film, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead, is a political-thriller that marked the directorial debut of popular Mollywood actor Prithviraj. The film was one of the highest-grossing movies of Mollywood. The movie reportedly earned Rs. 200 crores at the box-office.

Besides the upcoming flick, there are reports that Chiranjeevi is in talks with Venky Mama fame Bobby for a project. It is reported to be a two-hero film, the reason for which, the makers are also keen on signing Rana Daggubati for the movie. Reportedly, the makers of the film are waiting for the lockdown to end to narrate the script to Chiranjeevi and Rana Daggubati. Following this, the makers are planning to start the pre-production work for the film.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi's Birthday: 100 Actors Surprise The Star With Something Special; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.