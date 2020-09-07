Mammootty's Birthday: Prithviraj, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal's Heartfelt Messages For Mammukka

Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal recently took to Instagram to put out a heartfelt birthday wish for superstar Mammootty. Prithviraj put a throwback picture from the time the two actors were working on the 2010 action-comedy film, Pokkiri Raja, while Mohanlal posted a picture from the early years of their career. Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela also tweeted a few heartfelt words for the Malayali actor while explaining how proud he feels for having worked with him in a few films.

Prithviraj’s wishes for Mamukka

Actor Prithviraj recently took to social media to wish south Indian superstar Mammootty on the occasion of his 69th birthday. He posted a dashing picture with the actor while putting forth his heartfelt wishes. The Pokkiri Raja picture has Prithviraj Sukumaran wearing a dashing white suit while Mammootty is seen in a white cotton shirt which has been put together with a traditional Kerala mundu.

Both the actors are seen smiling at the camera while they embrace each other. In the caption for the post, Prithviraj has put up birthday wishes for his co-star while also calling him by his nickname, Mamukka. Have a look at the post on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram here.

South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela also took to social media to wish his dear friend Mammootty. In the tweet, Chiranjeevi has written that he feels proud to be Mammootty’s colleague in the south Indian film industry. He has also written how the audience can never have enough of Mammootty’s work as it is a real treasure that movie lovers relish. Chiranjeevi Konidela has also wished Mammooty many more years of success in the film industry. Have a look at the heartfelt note on Chiranjeevi Konidela’s Twitter here.

Happy Birthday Dear @mammukka ! Proud to be your colleague in this wonderful industry.Your work over the years is a real treasure that movie lovers always relish & keep asking for more. May you continue to enthrall the audiences for many many years. ജന്മദിനാശംസകൾ ! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 7, 2020

Actor Mohanlal posted an adorable picture wishing Mammootty on the occasion of his birthday. He posted a throwback collage where he is seen kissing Mammootty on the cheeks playfully while also carrying a bright smile across his face. He has addressed Mammootty as 'Ichakka' while wishing him a happy birthday wholeheartedly. He has also put forth the immense love that he has for his dear friend. Have a look at the picture on Mohanlal's Instagram here.

Image courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal Instagram

