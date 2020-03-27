Chiranjeevi Wishes Son Ram Charan On His Birthday With An Adorable Throwback Pic

On the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday, his father Chiranjeevi had the most adorable thing to say about his son. He posted a childhood picture of Ram Charan on his official social media handle with an adorable birthday wish. He pointed out how he was always destined to be an actor.

Chiranjeevi’s wish for son Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi recently put up a post on his official Twitter handle wishing his son a very happy birthday. He posted a throwback picture where he can be seen spending some quality time with his son when he was a toddler. Ram Charan can be seen standing in a cute pair of blue T-shirt and shorts while his father Chiranjeevi is lying on the floor look at his little boy. In the caption for the post, Chiranjeevi has written how he was naturally overjoyed when Ram Charan was born. He has also written in the caption for the post how his son, Ram Charan, was born on March 27, which is also celebrated as the World Theatre Day. Chiranjeevi also mentioned how acting came naturally to Ram Charan through an expression, “like fish to water”. Have a look at the adorable post put up on Ram Charan’s birthday here.

I was naturally overjoyed when @AlwaysRamcharan was born.Much later it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on 27th March #WorldTheatreDay ‘Prapancha‘Rangasthala’dinotsavam’! He took to acting like a fish to water.On this eve,Many Many Happy Returns #Charan! pic.twitter.com/H38AflKwGi — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

Fans wish Ram Charan a happy birthday

A number of Ram Charan fans have been posting wishes for their favourite superstar. People can be seen talking about how great of an actor he is. Have a look at a few of the wishes put up by the fans here.

Image courtesy: Chiranjeevi Twitter

