Ram Charan To Essay Role Of A Naxalite In Chiranjeevi's Next?

Reports have it that the makers of Chiranjeevi's next film have signed Ram Charan to play a pivotal role in the movie. Reports state that the Rangasthalam actor might portray the role of a former Naxalite in the forthcoming film. The movie directed by Koratala Siva is titled, Acharya and has Kajal Aggarwal paired alongside Chiranjeevi.

A recent media report reveals that Ram Charan will have an extended cameo in the film. Reportedly all of his scenes will be with Chiranjeevi. Reports also claim that Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will also have a song that reportedly will be the highlight of the film. The shooting of Acharya is currently stalled due to the 21-day quarantine imposed by the government. However, reports state that soon after the quarantine gets over, the makers of Acharya will resume the shooting with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The forthcoming movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, among others. The movie that is reported to be set in the 1920s, will reportedly pit Ram Charan and Jr NTR against one another. The upcomer will also mark the Telugu movie debut of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Recently, the makers of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer released the motion poster of the film amping up the expectations of the audiences.

Check out RRR's motion poster

