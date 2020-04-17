'Cobra' Star Chiyaan Vikram Gets Special Birthday Gift From Director Ajay Gnanamuthu

Due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world, the shooting for films and shows have been put on hold until the situation gets better. Director Ajay Gnanmuthu’s upcoming film, Cobra is one of them. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. Recently, for the actor’s birthday, Ajay Gnanmuthu had a special gift in store for him.

Ajay Gnanmuthu gives Vikram a special gift

As Vikram turns 44 today, fans have already started pouring in their heartfelt wishes for the actor. However, Ajay Gnanmuthu, the director of his upcoming film, Cobra gave Vikram the most special gift. The director released a special birthday poster of Vikram.

This special poster featured Vikram in his various avatars over the years. Ajay Gnanmuthu was very happy and excited to release this poster for Chiyaan Vikram. Fans have also been loving this new poster and have already started sharing it on social media under the hashtag, #VikramBDayCDP.

Take a look at Chiyaan Vikram’s birthday poster here

Super Happy to release our loving hero, the legend #ChiyaanVikram sir’s Birthday Common DP. ❤️❤️#VikramBDayCDP pic.twitter.com/agrPblWrPh — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) April 16, 2020

Cobra is touted to be an action thriller with Srinidhi Shetty, Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar alongside Vikram. The film will reportedly be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. AR Rahman will be composing the soundtrack of Cobra.

The makers of Cobra recently released the first look of the film. The poster featured Vikram in seven different avatars. All the looks had Vikram don different clothing and hairstyles. There was also one look where he was seen as an elderly man complete with white beard and hair.

