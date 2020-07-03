Chiyaan Vikram's 'Cobra' Filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu Takes 40% Pay Cut For The Movie

Filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu's journey to fame started with the Tamil thriller Imaikka Nodigal. The movie's cast included Nayanthara, Atharvaa and Anurag Kashyap in key roles. The filmmaker is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Cobra. However, according to several reports, he has decided to slash his pay for the movie. Here's more on this.

Filmmaker Ajay Gnannmuthu takes a pay cut for Cobra movie

According to a statement, filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu as decided to take a 40% pay cut for Cobra movie. This decision comes after the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The statement also stated that his 40% pay cut equals roughly to ₹1.5 crores.

Cobra movie is Ajay Gnanamuthu's first collaboration with Chiyaan Vikram. It is, however, Chiyaan Vikram's third collaboration with AR Rahman post-Raavanan. Cobra movie was officially announced in May 2019 and also marks the debut of Indian cricketer, Irrfan Pathan. He will be reportedly playing Vikram's antagonist.

Cobra went on floors in August 2019 but the production got stalled due to the lockdown. The makers, however, hope to release it this year. According to another statement released by the makers, it will be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu to cater to a pan-India audience.

Helmed by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, Cobra movie is expected to have big names from the industry for both cast and technicians. The production of the movie is expected to be a grand one as can be gathered from the statements of the makers. Ajay Gnanamuthu also revealed in an interview with a daily portal that Chiyaan Vikram's role is a "challenging one" in the movie.

In other news, Chiyaan Vikram finished shooting for Cobra in January 2020. He then started working in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan in February. He will also be seen in Karthik Subbaraj's next project. The latter also stars his son, Dhruv who made his debut last year Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy with Adithya Varma.

