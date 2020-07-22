Chiyaan Vikram's Daughter Akshita Ready To Welcome Her First Baby Soon: Reports

Chiyaan Vikram, last seen in Adithya Varma, will soon become a grandfather. According to an online media report, Vikram's daughter Akshita is expecting her first child with businessman Manu Ranjith. The report stated that Akshita and Manu broke the news of the pregnancy to Vikram and his wife recently, which has got them (Vikram and family) excited.

Pictures of Vikram with Akshita and Manu Ranjith:

Vikram and family to celebrate daughter's pregnancy soon

According to the report, the family is planning to keep the celebrations low-key because of the pandemic. Vikram's daughter Akshita and Manu Ranjith tied the knot in 2017, in the presence of their love ones. The couple's marriage was a big affair, which was attended by people from different walks of life. Manu Ranjith is from the family that runs FMCG company Cavinkare. Manu Ranjith is the great-grandson of late former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi.

What's next for Vikram?

Vikram will be next seen in R. Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra. The movie, starring Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Miya George, and Irfan Pathan in the lead, is touted to be a supernatural thriller, where Vikram would be seen in different get-ups. The Vikram starrer's first song was released a few days ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Vikram is awaiting the release of Dhruva Natchathiram. The movie, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Ritu Varma in the lead, is reported to be in the post-production. Reports claim that the actors have started dubbing for the project that was stalled for a few years due to financial crisis. The Vikram starrer is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Thereafter, Vikram has Karthik Subbaraj's forthcoming movie in the kitty. The film, starring Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead, is touted to be an action-thriller. The forthcoming movie is tentatively titled Chiyaan 60. The music of Chiyaan 60 will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his banner 7 Screen Studios.

