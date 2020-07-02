Chiyaan Vikram To Work With Blockbuster Film Director Siruthai Siva For His Next Project?

According to a media portal, Kennedy John Victor a.k.a Chiyaan Vikram will soon collaborate with the famous South film director Siruthai Siva, who is known for films like Viswasam, Vivegam and Vedalam. It is alleged that their film will be a commercial entertainer. Further, this film is predicted to showcase unique performances that have not been showcased in recent times. Fans are extremely excited for the upcoming project of the Chiyaan-Siva duo and just can’t wait to catch a glimpse of this film.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram To Collaborate With Petta Director Karthik Subbaraj For His Next Film?

Cobra

As per reports, Chiyaan Vikram is currently working on his upcoming film Cobra. The film is a Tamil language supernatural thriller directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. Further, the film will also star the former cricketer Irfan Pathan in a pivotal role. According to a media portal, Chiyaan Vikram indulged in risky film sequences during the shoot of this film. According to reports, the actor shot an underwater scene with his hands, legs and mouth tied. Further, the actor was also upside down during this scene. While the director of the film decided to change the shot, Chiyaan Vikram urged him not to do so.

ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni And Chiyaan Vikram’s Throwback Picture From '10 Endrathukulla'; See Here

Chiyaan Vikram's movies:

Actor Chiyaan Vikram made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the 1990 romance film En Kadhal Kanmani. This film also starred actress Rekha Nambiar in the lead role. This film revolves around a chain smoker’s love for a girl. The protagonist tries to leave his habit of smoking so that he can marry the love of his life.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram's Son Dhruv Vikram Wishes Him With A Special Video On His 54th Birthday

However, Chiyaan Vikram got his big break with the 1999 Tamil romantic drama Sethu. This film was directed by the well-acclaimed Tamil director Bala Palanisamy. This film also starred the Tamil actress Abitha in the lead role. Further, this film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. The actor has also been critically acclaimed for movies like Anniyan (2005), Kanthaswamy (2009), Raavanan (2010) and Deiva Thirumagal (2011).

Chiyaan Vikram's Instagram:

Actor Chiyaan Vikram has about 1 million followers on Instagram. Chiyaan Vikram's Instagram reflects his love for animals as the actor has posted quite a few animal clicks. You can check out some of the images here:

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram Rings In His 54th Birthday; Fans Flood Social Media With Good Wishes

Promo Image Source: Chiyaan Vikram's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.