Chiyaan Vikram's Son Dhruv Vikram Wishes Him With A Special Video On His 54th Birthday

Kennedy John Victor aka Chiyaan Vikram is celebrating his 54th birthday today i.e. on April 17. It is not only fans who have flooded social media with tons of good wishes for the actor, but his son Dhruv Vikram also had something special in store for his father. Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most spectacular actors of the South Indian film industry and the video shared by Dhruv is a testimony to it.

Taking to Instagram, Dhruv Vikram posted a heartfelt video of Chiyaan Vikram’s evolution in the industry. The star made his acting debut back in 1990 and had to struggle for almost a decade to establish his name in the industry. The video shared by Dhruv Vikram traces Chiyan’s rise from his early days. The journey wasn’t simple for Chiyaan, it was laced with struggles before he was admired for his talent.

Along with celebrating the superstar’s birthday, fans can also have a look at his journey from winning National Awards to delivering blockbuster hits at the box office. Over the years, the actor’s struggle has paved a way for the success and love from fans that he is enjoying today. Dhruv Vikram’s video has made fans nostalgic about Chiyaan’s hit movies. It features glimpses of his most challenging characters from the movies like I, Pithamagan, Sethu and more.

Have a look at the video here:

Not only that, but Dhruv posted the video with an adorable note for his father. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Chiyaan, here’s a video from your biggest fan”. On the professional front, it is speculated that Dhruv Vikram is likely to join hands with director Gautham Menon. On the other hand, Chiyaan Vikram was shooting Ajay Gnanamuthu directed Cobra in Russia before coronavirus lockdown. He will also feature in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

