Chiyaan Vikram Rings In His 54th Birthday; Fans Flood Social Media With Good Wishes

Tollywood superstar Chiyaan Vikram is celebrating his 54th birthday today i.e on April 17. Fans have showered him with tremendous wishes on Twitter. Read more

Tollywood superstar Chiyaan Vikram is celebrating his 54th birthday today i.e on April 17. After making his acting debut in the year 1990, the star had to struggle for almost a decade to establish his name in the industry. Time and again, the National Award-winning actor has enthralled fans by his stupendous performance on the big screen.

On the occasion of Chiyaan Vikram's birthday, fans have flooded social media with tons of lovely wishes for Chiyaan Vikram. A few fans shared his versatile looks from his movie while a few praised his dedication. #HBDChiyaanVikram is also trending on Twitter today. Have a look at the birthday wishes sent by fans on Chiyaan Vikram's birthday here:

