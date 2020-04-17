Chiyaan Vikram Rings In His 54th Birthday; Fans Flood Social Media With Good Wishes

Tollywood superstar Chiyaan Vikram is celebrating his 54th birthday today i.e on April 17. After making his acting debut in the year 1990, the star had to struggle for almost a decade to establish his name in the industry. Time and again, the National Award-winning actor has enthralled fans by his stupendous performance on the big screen.

On the occasion of Chiyaan Vikram's birthday, fans have flooded social media with tons of lovely wishes for Chiyaan Vikram. A few fans shared his versatile looks from his movie while a few praised his dedication. #HBDChiyaanVikram is also trending on Twitter today. Have a look at the birthday wishes sent by fans on Chiyaan Vikram's birthday here:

• Hardwork

• Dedication

• Multi Talented

• Complete Actor

• Singer

• National Award Winner

• 7 Filmfare Awards

• 200Cr Club

• ZERO HATERS ❤️



Even 280 Characters Is Not Enough To Be Described About Our "CHIYAAN VIKRAM" 😇🔥 #HBDChiyaanVIKRAM pic.twitter.com/l6Mro1CfND — Chiyaan Fans Trends (@VikramTrends) April 16, 2020

#HBDChiyaanVikram

April 17 - 1966 God Marked That Date For Acting God..!

"Acting God" ChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/WZaot5hj5N — Stay Safe (@Sams0007) April 16, 2020

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram Sir❤️ One of Most Talented and Underrated Actor in the Kollywood ❤️🔥 give a Great Comeback 🙌🙌and eagerly waiting for #Cobra #HBDChiyaanVIKRAM pic.twitter.com/Oq1TuEmunu — Jᴀᴍᴇꜱ ᴡᴀʟᴋᴇR🙂 (@JamesWalker_Off) April 16, 2020

#HBDChiyaanVikram - An inspiration to all the struggling actors out there. He proved that success may be delayed but not denied, provided you work relentlessly with strong perseverance. It took 9 years for him to seal a good position in the industry despite making a dream debut! pic.twitter.com/xPlpdfpRmP — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 17, 2020

Being CHIYAAN is not easy ..🔥

Happy birthday to the powerhouse

Of Talent 😍

Wishes on behalf of all

#Thalapathy fans 🖤#HBDChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/XTSR3KrRct — 𝚂𝚁𝙸𝙳𝙷𝙰𝚁 𝚂𝚁𝙸 (@Sridhar_sw) April 16, 2020

Always Remembered “I” Movie 🔥@shankarshanmugh Waiting For Another Sensational Hit With Chiyaan Vikram Sir 🔥🤚#HBDChiyaanVIKRAM pic.twitter.com/3T97OeMqFX — Chiyaan Fans Trends (@VikramTrends) April 17, 2020

Hard work, perseverance, determination, dedication and all such allied words, are by no means exaggerated terms to describe what Chiyaan Vikram is like. There would not be anyone who will have a second opinion on this.Happy birthday to our chiyan vikram...💥🔥#HBDChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/TIozRRnYQc — Bala Vijay (@AlwaysLonely07) April 17, 2020

