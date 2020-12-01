Kajal Aggarwal Joins Hands With Director Deekay For A Tamil Horror Film

The newly married actor Kajal Aggarwal is back from her honeymoon with husband Gautam Kitchlu. The Magadheera actor is all set to restart work now that she is back to the country. Kajal Aggarwal will reportedly work with director Deekay for a Tamil project and was in Chennai to get a narration from the director. Read on to know about Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming projects and her second film with Deekay.

Kajal Aggarwal to work with Deekay again

Kajal Aggarwal's movies have made her a popular star in the South Indian film industry. According to a report by The News Minute, the Singham actor is all set to work with director Deekay once again in an untitled Tamil film which belongs to the horror genre. She had previously worked with Deekay in the romantic comedy flick Kavalai Vendam, which also starred Jiiva. Kajal met director Deekay at the Leela Palace Hotel in Chennai to hear the narration and agreed to be a part of it. The film will reportedly have four female actors playing the lead.

There was a test shoot done to finalize Kajal's looks for the film and both her and Deekay were apparently happy with the outcome. Deekay shared a picture with Kajal and Gautam on his Instagram and captioned it, "And then they happened!!! Oh what fun @kajalaggarwalofficial @kitchlug" Kajal Aggarwal even commented on the post saying "Super fun day" followed by a heart emoticon. You can see the post here.

Kajal Aggarwal has projects such as Indian 2, Hey Sinamika and the Tamil remake of Queen in her kitty. She is also part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action film Acharya, which features the superstar in dual roles. Kajal came on board the project after Trisha walked out citing creative differences. Kajal is also making her digital debut with Venkat Prabhu's web series titled LIVE Telecast. It is a horror series that will soon be streaming on the Disney Plus Hotstar. Kajal Aggarwal got married to her long-time boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in a lavish wedding ceremony in The Taj Hotel, Mumbai. The couple were recently spotted holidaying in the Maldives on their honeymoon.

Image Credits: Kajal Aggarwal Official Instagram Account

