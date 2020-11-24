'Chronicles Of Being Cute': Samantha Akkineni Pours In Wishes On 'baby Boy' Hash's B'day

On November 24, Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her doggo, Hash Akkineni on his birthday. Along with the picture, the South diva wrote a simple caption-“Happy birthday baby boy. #chroniclesofbeingcute #turns2”. In just an hour, her fans were quick to like and flood the comment section with wishes and compliments.

Samantha Akkineni wishes her doggo Hash 'Happy Birthday'

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Naga Chaitanya's 34th B'day; Shares Glimpses Of Their Getaway

In the picture, Hash is seen standing straight adorably looking up. He is seen sporting a navy-blue t-shirt near the swimming pool. The sun shines beautifully on him. As soon as the actor shared the post on Instagram, netizens poured love and praise in the comments. Some of the users talked about how adorable Hash looked in the pic while others wished him Happy Birthday. A user commented, “He looks soo adorable. Happiest bday champ” with red hearts.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Unveils 'Love Story' Poster On Husband Naga Chaitanya's Birthday

Makki fame Samantha often shares a sneak peek into her personal life and expresses her love for Hash. She is often seen enjoying her time at home with the doggo. Samantha’s Insta is filled with his pictures and makes her fans drool over them. On October 23, 2020, she shared a lovely picture chilling with Hash post her workout. The duo is seen lying on the floor staring at each other in the opposite direction. The caption read, “Good morning” with an upside-down smiling face emoticon. Actor and model Richie Kul commented, “Beautiful mother-son moment” with shining stars. Several of their fans dropped hearts.

Samantha: "Those who teach most about humanity aren't humans"

In her another Insta post, Samantha is seen sitting and hugging her doggo as she peeked outside her house. Her relaxing smile complimented the picture. She penned a simple caption which read, “Those who teach most about humanity aren’t humans”. She looked beautiful in a blue-checked kurta and jeans. Many of her fans posted fire and heart emoticons on her post.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Shares Glimpse Of Nailing Barbell Squats While Sweating It Out At Gym

Image Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Also read: Samantha Akkineni And Megastar Chiranjeevi Shoot For Second Episode Of 'Sam Jam'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.