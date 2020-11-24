Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Naga Chaitanya's 34th B'day; Shares Glimpses Of Their Getaway

On the occasion of her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya's 34th birthday, that is on November 23, actor Samantha Akkineni took to her social media handle and shared a picture of him. Along with the picture, in which the birthday boy can be seen sporting a casual look as he wore blue-colour shorts, Samantha also wrote a short caption for him. The caption of her post for Naga Chaitanya's birthday read, "Always living life on your own terms @chayakkineni.. Wishing you only happiness always and forever", along with a smiley emoticon. Interestingly, in the picture, the actor can be seen from a distance taking a stroll and soaking in the sun. Scroll down to take a look.

READ | Samantha Akkineni Unveils 'Love Story' Poster On Husband Naga Chaitanya's Birthday

Within a few hours, the picture-post managed to garner more than 1MN double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. On the other hand, many from Samantha's 13.6MN Instagram followers took to the comments section and flooded it with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons. Meanwhile, a handful of Instagram users also extended heartwarming birthday wishes for their favourite actor.

READ | Naga Chaitanya's Birthday: Remember When His Wife Revealed A Tattoo Of His Name?

Apart from celebrating the birthday of the Venky Mama actor, Samantha also gave a sneak peek into their getaway. Right after sharing the post for Naga's birthday, Samantha shared a self-portrait, in which she was seen resting on a beach. The actor kept her beach-look casual as she opted for a printed long-sleeved dress with a plunging neckline. Instagramming the photo, she asserted, "Could get used to this". Take a look at her post below:

READ | Samantha Akkineni Funnily Denies Fan's Request Of Divorcing Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya's birthday celebration

Not only this, the U-Turn actor was quite active on social media on Naga's birthday as the story session of her Instagram also gave a few glimpses of their vacation in the Maldives. In one of her Instagram stories, a table for two set in the middle of a beach was captured. It also featured a few dim lights. She wrote over her Instagram story, "Wish upon a shooting star".

Coming to the professional front, Samantha has been busy with her chat show Sam Jam, which was an instant hit. She will soon be seen in the second season of The Family Man with Manoj Bajpayee. On the other hand, Naga will feature in Love Story next, opposite Sai Pallavi.

READ | Samantha Akkineni Shares Glimpse Of Nailing Barbell Squats While Sweating It Out At Gym

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.