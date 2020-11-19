Samantha Akkineni Shares Glimpse Of Nailing Barbell Squats While Sweating It Out At Gym

On November 19, 2020, Tollywood actor Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself working out in the gym. In the picture, the 33-year-old actor is seen nailing the barbell back squat. In just an hour, the post gained more than four lakh likes and many comments from her fans.

Samantha Akkineni nails barbell back squat to perfection

In the gym workout picture, Samantha is seen wearing a white gym tank top and tight blue pants. She tied her hair into a messy ponytail, flaunting her sporty look. Several of her fans dropped fire, red heart and heart-eye face emoticons. A user commented, “Sooo Strong” with a surprising face emoticon, while another fan wrote, “Stunning beauty” in the comments. Samantha often shares glimpses from her workout sessions giving her fans major fitness goals. She is an inspiration to many of her fans and she frequently motivates her fans to lead a healthy and fit life.

On November 10, 2020, Makkhi fame Samantha shared an outdoor workout video sporting her gym look and revealing about her plant-based diet. She wrote, “May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all. #day2ofplantbasedtransformation with @krishna_vikas.” She further added, “Breaking the myth that one cannot enhance their performance, build lean muscle etc on a plant-based diet… Let’s do this”. Actor Kajal Aggarwal dropped the OK hand emoticon in the comments.

In her another recent post, Samantha was seen wearing an off-white traditional outfit on the occasion of Diwali. She wrote, “Let your light shine always”. She tagged @saaki.world and @studdedindia in the post. Fans poured love and complimented her beauty. A fan commented, “You are my sunshine”.

Samantha Akkineni is popular for her roles in Ye Maaya Chesave, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, A Aa, 24, Rangasthalam and many more. She got married to actor Naga Chaitanya in 2010. She also bagged four Filmfare awards.

Image Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

