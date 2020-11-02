Kunchacko Boban's Birthday: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan & Others Wish The Actor

Actor Kunchacko Boban is celebrating his birthday today on November 2. Many fans of the actor have flooded social media with warm wishes for the actor. Kunchacko Boban is one of the most popular South Indian actors and has been seen in many movies like Harikrishnans (1998), Nakshatratharattu (1998) and Niram (1999). Take a look at the list of celebs who took to social media to wish the celebrated actor on his birthday.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran uploaded a picture of Kunchacko Boban sporting a red shirt on his profile on Instagram. With the picture, the actor also added a short and sweet birthday wish. Many fans liked the post and mentioned they liked the gesture.

Dulquer Salmaan

Actor Dulquer Salmaan also added a lovely post with the actor on his Instagram. He wrote a lengthy and heartfelt caption with his post and mentioned - 'Wishing a super-duper birthday to the OG youth icon of Malayalam cinema'. Many fans commented that the picture and the caption were very sweet.

Manju Warrier

Actor Manju Warrier also took the opportunity to upload a throwback pic with the actor. In the post, both Manju Warrier and Kunchacko Boban could be spotted in a retro look. Manju also left a sweet caption for the actor.

Nivin Pauly

Actor Nivin Pauly added a single picture of Kunchacko on Instagram. In the post, fans could spot the birthday boy in a yellow kurta. He also wished the actor in his caption.

Nimisha Sajayan

Actor Nimisha Sajayan also added a post with the actor in her Instagram story. Both the actors could be seen making a funny face. She also left a sweet birthday wish with her post.

Aditi Ravi

Actor Aditi Ravi also added a story on the occasion of Kunchacko Boban's birthday. In the post, fans could spot a candid picture of the two. Both the actors seemed very happy in the post.

