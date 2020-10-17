Prithviraj's Movies That Are Must-watch For All Ardent Fans: Check Out Full List

A popular name in the Malayalam film industry, Prithviraj is also a director, producer, playback singer, distributor, and has also worked in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu language films. Here are some of his finest works in cinema. Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movies below:

Ennu Ninte Moideen

Ennu Ninte Moideen is a hit movie that marks a milestone in the career of this young actor. In this film, Prithviraj played the character Moideen, who is a revolutionary and a social activist. It was a box-office hit and Prithviraj received many best actor awards for this movie. IMDb rating for Ennu Ninte Moideen is 8.0 out of 10.

Anarkali

Anarkali, the movie is a saga of eternal love. The movie stars Prithviraj, Priyal Gor, Biju Menon, and Miya in the lead roles. Prithviraj is shown as a diving instructor who was a former navy officer. 6.9 is the IMDb rating for Anarkali.

Indian Rupee

Indian Rupee is a film that Prithviraj produced. This movie was produced under the banner of August Cinema. It shows the story of Jayaprakash who is a real-estate dealer and is in pursuit to make quick money. IMDb rating for Indian Rupee is 7.7.

Celluloid

This movie is based on the real-life story of J.C Daniel Nadar, the father of Malayalam cinema. Prithviraj plays the role of Daniel. This movie received many awards and appreciation from the audience. IMDb rates Celluloid 7.7 out of 10.

Ayalum Njanum Thammil

This movie is a box-office hit film of Prithviraj directed by Lal Jose. It speaks about the story of a doctor, Ravi Tharakan, who works at a private hospital. The story is about a senior and a junior doctor. Ayalum Njanum Thammil has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb.

Paavada

This movie brings out the finesse and artistic excellence of Prithviraj as an actor. It features Prithviraj as Pambu Joy, an around the clock drunkard. It is about the life of two alcoholics. IMBd rating for Paavada is 6.2.

Mumbai Police

This film is the story of a police officer, who moves forward through mysterious and bewildering incidents in life. The movie is scripted by Bobby and Sanjay and is directed by Rosshan Andrews. Mumbai Police was identified as one of the remarkable box-offices success with an IMBd rating of 8.0.

James and Alice

This movie was released in 2016. It is the directorial debut of the accomplished cinematographer. The narrative style and unique cinematography are what that has made the film exciting and heart-touching. The movie has an IMBd rating of 6.4.

Urumi

It is a historical film starring Prithviraj, Prabhu Deva, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Genelia D’Sousa in the lead. Prithviraj plays the role of Chirakkal Kelu. Chirakkal Kelu fights against the Portuguese that try to rule their land. IMBd rates Urumi 7.0 out of 10.

Memories

This movie is a crime thriller that is directed by Jeethu Joseph. Prithviraj is playing the role of a police officer, Sam Alex. This officer is a drunkard, who is forced to investigate murders. IMBd rating for Memories is 8.0.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

This film is the latest release casting Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the title roles. It is a clash between a senior police officer and a man who comes to the village with a motive. This action-thriller film is written and directed by Sachy. Ayyappanum Koshiyum has an IMBd rating of 7.9 out of 10.

