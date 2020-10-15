Prithviraj Sukumaran's Birthday: Prove You're True Fan Of The Actor By Taking This Quiz

Malayalam megastar Prithviraj Sukumaran rings into his 38th birthday today, i.e. October 16, 2020. Although the National Award-winning actor predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry, he has also starred in several Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood films as well throughout his illustrious career spanning two decades. Thus, on the occasion of Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the ardent fans of the Thirakkatha actor, right from Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies to Prithviraj Sukumaran's trivia.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Unseen Pic With Actor Narain From An Old Film Is Unmissable

Take up this Prithviraj Sukumaran quiz to test your knowledge about him

1) Do you know in which city of Kerela was Prithviraj Sukumaran born?

Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram

Kollam

Kottayam

2) Prithviraj Sukumaran marked his debut in the Malayalam film industry with which 2002 film?

Nandanam

Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari

Stop Violence

Vellithira

3) Along with being one of the most prolific Malayalam actors, Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a professional?

Playback singer

Choreographer

Cinematographer

Stunt artist

4) Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the screen space with Rani Mukerji in which Bollywood film?

Naam Shabana

Aiyyaa

Aurangzeb

Raavanan

5) Prithviraj Sukumaran has won how many 'Kerala State Film Awards' throughout is two-decade-long career as an actor?

Two

Three

Four

Five

Also Read | 'Nandanam' To 'Ammakilikkoodu': Popular Prithviraj Sukumaran & Navya Nair Movies To Binge

6) Prithviraj Sukumaran starred alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in which blockbuster Tamil film?

Parijatham

Mozhi

Raavanan

Kana Kandaen

7) In the year 2019, Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with which film that went on to become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever?

Mudhal Udhayam

Lucifer

Brother's Day

Pathinettam Padi

8) Prithviraj Sukumaran married Supriya Menon in a private ceremony held at Palakkad. Do you know in which year the power couple got married?

2010

2011

2012

2013

9) How many Malayalam films of Prithviraj Sukumaran have won the National Award for 'Best Feature Film in Malayalam'?

Two

Three

Four

Five

10) Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to star opposite Amala Paul in which upcoming Malayalam survival drama?

Aadujeevitham

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

L2: Empuraan

Vilayath Buddha

Also Read | Prithviraj Says He 'can't Wait To Start Empuraan', Shares Pic With Murali Gopy

Answers:

Thiruvananthapuram Nandanam Playback singer (He has sung eleven songs as a professional singer) Aiyyaa Three Raavanan Lucifer 2011 Three (Akale, Thirakkatha, Veettilekulla Vazhi) Aadujeevitham (It is an adaption of Benyamin's novel by the same name.)

Also Read | Prithviraj's Film 'Vilayath Buddha' Picked By Jayam Nambiar After Director Sachy's Demise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.