Cook With Comali Fame Sivaangi Gears Up For Acting Debut Alongside Sivakarthikeyan

Reality cooking show Cook with Comali has entertained the audience for two years now. Sivaangi, who has been a part of the show in both the seasons, has ticked the funny bones of the viewers with her comic antics as well. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for her fans, Sivaangi is all set to make her acting debut alongside Sivakarthikeyan for the movie Don. She took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans.

Sivaangi gears up for her acting debut with Don movie

In the picture that Sivaangi shared, her face was printed on an identity card. The words ‘DON welcomes you on board’ were written above the card as well. In the caption of the post, she wrote, ‘Happy to be a part of this fun film. Thanks to my angel @ravoofa.h.k and my @mediamasons team Thankyou to @sivakarthikeyan anna and @dir_cibi’.

Sivaangi’s fans and followers could not contain their excitement. As soon as she shared the news, they went all out to praise and congratulate her. Her post garnered over 323K likes within hours of uploading and is still counting. One of her fans wrote, ‘You deserve all the happiness and success’ while another wrote, ‘Wow… osum all the best darling…keep sparkling’. See their reactions below:

Don movie is directed by Cibi Chakravarthy. It is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Sivakarthikeyan is one of the prominent actors of the south-Indian film industry.

Sivaangi's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into hee life, She often shares pictures and videos of her personal and professional life on Instagram. Earlier to this, Sivaangi shared a video of her donning the attire of the popular cartoon character Dora The Explorer. She is wearing a pink tee-shirt and a pair of orange coloured pants. Her hair is also styled in fringes just like Dora. She had donned the look for her appearance in Cook with Comali.

Sivaangi has also impressed the audience with her voiced and has sung several hit songs. She has sung mashup songs and cover songs as well. Some of her popular tracks are Unna Nenachu Cover Song which has 3.1 million views on YouTube, Kanave Kanave X Kannazhaga Mashup which has 638K views on YouTube and Ellu Vaya Pookalaye Song Cover which has 2.6 million views on the video-sharing platform.

Image courtesy- @sivaangi.krish and @sivakarthikeyan Instagram

