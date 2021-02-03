Sivakarthikeyan Announces 'Doctor' Release Date And Reveals New Poster On Instagram, See

Actor Sivakarthikeyan's new movie titled Doctor has seen its release date announced by the actor on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, the film is said to belong to the dark comedy genre. Read on to know about Doctor release date and its new poster.

Sivakarthikeyan shares Doctor poster and release date

Kaaki Sattai actor Sivakarthikeyan took to his Instagram and Twitter handles earlier in the day and shared the poster and release date of his much-awaited film titled Doctor. The film is said to be a dark comedy and has Nelson Dilip Kumar at its helm. The new black and white poster of the movie shows the lead character, portrayed by Sivakarthikeyan, holding a surgical knife in his hands and is shown wearing gloves covered in blood. The red blood is the only color in the otherwise monochrome poster. The release date for the Tamil movie is March 26, 2021. You can see the poster here.

Sivakarthikeyan Doss has close to 3 million followers on Instagram and the poster of his new movie received around 270k likes within a few hours of posting. His fans and followers took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the film. While one fan wrote, "Thalaiva ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ Eagerly Waiting ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜", another said, "Doctor Varun.. Cant wait to meet yuuðŸ˜â¤ï¸". You can see a few of the comments here.

Doctor cast includes Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan of the Telugu movie Gang Leader fame in the lead roles. Yogi Babu and Vinay have been roped in for supporting roles in the movie. The movie produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions and co-produced by Kalai Arasu. The film's music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography and editing are handled by Vijay Karthik Kannan and R Nirmal, respectively.

Sivakarthikeyan recently took to Instagram to share a picture with his fans and followers, where he announced that the dubbing of his film Doctor has been completed. He wrote, "Doctor dubbing completedðŸ‘ðŸ˜Š Thank you @nelsondilipkumar na and his team for this entertaining journey." The post-production of the film was started four months ago. You can see the Instagram post here.

