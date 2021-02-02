Sivakarthikeyan Finishes Dubbing Of 'Doctor', Fans Excited For Trailer Updates

Tamil Nadu's state film award-winning actor Sivakarthikeyan recently wrapped up his shooting for his next film called Doctor. He even announced that he completed the dubbing of his film yesterday. Sivakarthikeyan's new movie, Doctor is going to be a dark action-comedy film that will unveil Shivakarthikeyan in a brand new avatar. The post-production of the film was started four months ago. Doctor is produced under the banner of Shivakarthikeyan Productions.

Ondh Kathe Hella's Priyanka Mohan is also a part of Doctor's cast. Thupparivalan's Vinay Rai is also going to be a part of Doctor's cast. Sivakarthikeyan recently took to Twitter and announced that he completed the dubbing of Doctor. The film is directed by prolific filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar.

Sivakarthikeyan's new movie dubbing complete

Sivakarthikeyan recently uploaded a photo of the studio and announced that he completed the dubbing of Doctor. He even thanked his director Nelson Dilipkumar. He tweeted a photo saying "#Doctor dubbing completed Thank you @Nelsondilpkumar na and his team for this entertaining journey. " Fans were highly excited to get this information and expressed their excitement by showering love to the social media account of Sivakarthikeyan. See the picture of the tweet below:

#Doctor dubbing completedðŸ‘ðŸ˜Š

Thank you @Nelsondilpkumar na and his team for this entertaining journeyðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/XPUyD6atVY — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 1, 2021

Even Nelson Dilipkumar retweeted and thanked Shivakarthikeyan. He said, " Thank you sweetie @Siva_Kartikeyan for being very sweet to us and making this a memorable and entertaining journey ... #doctor see you soon in theatres." Fans showered love to Nelson's tweet. However, many fans of Nelson's work still wanted an update on Thalapathy 65. See the picture of the tweet below:

Thank you sweetie @Siva_Kartikeyan for being very sweet to us and making this a memorable and an entertaining journey ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜˜ ... #doctor see you soon in theatres ðŸ™ https://t.co/eljE2JJQcH — Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) February 1, 2021

Sivakarthikeyan has gained a massive following because of his brilliant work. Sivakarthikeyan's movies include gems like Billa Killadi Ranga, Ethir Neechal, and Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam. Sivakarthikeyan's movies also include Marina in which he played the role of Senthilnathan and won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance. Sivakarthikeyan also starred in the popular film called 3 along with Dhanush. He has even won a Vijay Award for Entertainer of the Year in 2013. Fans are highly excited to see him in this Nelson Dilipkumar film and are desperately waiting for all the updates. Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer release of Doctor. The upcoming film is rumoured to release this summer. See the reaction of some of the fans below:

Image Credits: @Siva_Karthikeyan Twitter

