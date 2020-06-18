'Corona Kumar' Motion Poster And Promo Shared By Director Gokul; Watch Video

Director Gokul is one of the most loved directors in the South Indian film industry. Over the years, he has made several projects which have a fun-filled plot and are loved by fans. The films like Thane Aasaipattai Balakumara and Junga starring Vijay Sethupathi have been loved by fans.

And now, he has made a comeback with another film titled Corona Kumar. He recently released the motion picture and a short promo of this film. If we go by the promo of the film, it seems like the movie will be a story of people who were stuck at home due to lockdown and how lives were during the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look at the promo of the film here.

Director Gokul shares a promo for Corona Kumar

Gokul shared the title promo video on June 17. It starts with the camera zoomed in to a box of alcohol and the cameraman expresses that he wants to take a different shot. After this, the camera pans out and director Gokul is seen writing Corona Kumar on a blank page as Darling Kumudha plays in the background. Gokul is then is seen taking his mask off and cleaning his hands with the run kept in front of him. The cameraman then asks why he did not write the title of the film in Tamil, to which, Gokul replies and says it is because the coronavirus is international the film also will be having a worldwide release.

Gokul then sanitizes hands with the alcohol kept in front of him as the sanitizer he had is over. After this, he starts to write the film. He then expresses that the vaccine should come out as soon as possible so that the film can be shot and screen at theatres. Then the poster of the film comes out is revealed and Goukul is seen chanting 'Go Corona go'.

It was reported that this film will be a spinoff of Idharkku Thane Aasaipattai Balakumara. It was also added that Corona Kumar will include the same cast as the original film. While talking to a daily Gokul expressed that the film will have an underlining message just like the original film.

He also mentioned how the film was scripted during the lockdown period while citizens were locked up inside homes to be safe from the virus. Gokul also revealed that they had planned to start the shooting of the film but due to the second set of lockdown imposed in Tamil Nadu government the film has been postponed.

