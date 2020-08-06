The Malcolm Project Comes Up With An Urdu Song That Blends Rock And Carnatic Music

A Hyderabad-based band named The Malcolm Project has been launched recently. The project is headed by Melvin Malcolm who is a music producer and a composer. The Hyderabad-based band recently launched their first single and the track is titled Moutjza. The highlight of the new single is that it is an EP in Urdu that fuses rock and Carnatic music. Read on to know more details about this song:

'The Malcolm Project' - East meets West and South in music

The Malcolm Project has come up with a track called Moutjza that fuses several genres -- incorporating elements of rock and Carnatic music with Urdu lyrics. It is known to be one of its first kind in India. Melvin Malcolm, who is the creator of The Malcolm Project, in a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, spoke about his journey in launching the track.

Melvin Malcolm said in the interview that the idea of launching such a rock fusion track came up amid the Coronavirus lockdown, that is in the month of May. Talking about the medium through which the tracks were shared, he said that the whole single was shared virtually through video calls.

My first single is here. Have a look. !! https://t.co/59xTU6ALbE — Melvin Malcolm (@MelvinMalcolm3) August 4, 2020

The composer, Melvin Malcolm, who also produced the track, shared how he thinks the Urdu lyrics would sync into the music. Malcolm said he thought it would be some kind of 'out-of-the-box initiative' and that no one has done something like this in India. He spoke about the process of rock and Carnatic music blending with Urdu lyrics. He shared that he wanted to give the track an international appeal.

The official Teaser of my new independent project is out. Link below. Love and Peace ❤✌🏽https://t.co/Qn1jeS3l2R — Melvin Malcolm (@MelvinMalcolm3) July 8, 2020

The Malcolm Project's Moutjza is mastered by Adhiraj Singh, who is a sound engineer in Canada. Melvin explained, in the interview, the importance of mixing and mastering for a fusion track like Moutjza and praised Adhiraj Singh as a 'world-class sound engineer'. Melvin also shared that his father, Mohan C. who is a musician, was also a composer of the popular number, Mayadari Maisamma. Guitarist Joshua, vocalist Sri Charan, drummer Aaron Wesley have also contributed to the song.

