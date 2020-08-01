'Danny' Review: Fans Call It An 'interesting' Thriller With An Adorable Dog Lead

Director P. Jones Matthew's latest Tamil movie, titled Danny, recently released on ZEE5 and Tentkotta on July 31, 2020. The movie is an action film written by Santhanamoorthy. Danny stars actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the main lead role. She plays a cop who is constantly accompanied by a dog.

Other than Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, the movie also stars Sayaji Shinde, Vela Ramamoorthy, Anitha Sampath, Kawin, Yogi Babu, Vinoth Kishan, Durai Sudhakar, KPY Ramar, and KPY Bala. Here is what fans have to say about Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's latest film, Danny.

Danny review: Fans react to Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's latest action film

Also Read | Anupam Kher Shares His Fondness For Glass Bangles, Says 'there Is Something So Beautiful'

#KollywoodStreet Review #Danny 3.5/5



1hr 35min engaging murder mystery well portrayed @varusarath | @OfficialAnitha who plays sister role scored well as next door girl.

"Mystery + comedy first half.

Emotion + thriller 2nd half"

(dogs always smart & sincere shown this film pic.twitter.com/JUWiJ9Ouq9 — PRO Winsun (@Winsun_PRO) August 1, 2020

#Danny Good one and good content keep going @varusarath.....Expecting more like same from you 😍💐 — sandy jai (@sandyjai14) August 1, 2020

#Danny is a superb thriller movie beautifully directed by @santhan09387380. Awesome performance by @varusarath , fantastic acting by @kawin_8483 ,@anithasampath_ and others. Congrats to entire team @MuthaiahG — Murukesh (@dmurukesh) August 1, 2020

#Danny



There's honest and dishonest mystery in this movie.



Just 1hr 35min film@varusarath -A strong woman builds her world by picking up the broken pieces.@MuthaiahG 👏👏👏💐 for a strong message much needed to the society.



#DannyReview #Review pic.twitter.com/ur6eiIfTGu — cinemapressclub (@cinemapressclub) August 1, 2020

#Danny Real content based take action. @varusarath #kunthavai justified the role and performed very well..@anithasampath_ before some movie acted in new reader now turned on actress. Well perfmed role #mathivathani..

Best wishes to whole team of #Danny.. — Prasanna Vihar (@vihar1988) August 1, 2020

Danny received mostly positive reviews from fans on social media. Most fans praised Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's amazing acting and many were also impressed by the dog's on-screen performance. For most fans, the plot of the film was mediocre but acceptable.

Fans praised the movie's first half for its mystery buildup and the second half for its thrilling payoff. Moreover, fans were also happy with the film's end, as it had a strong message that resonated with society.

Also Read | Sonu Sood To Take Responsibility Of 3 Telangana Kids, Says 'they Are No Longer Orphans'

Danny was meant to be a woman-oriented action film with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as a police officer. After Maari 2, this is the second time Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has played a female action lead. The movie was initially meant to be released in theatres. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie was shifted to OTT and premiered on ZEE5 and Tentkotta.

Also Read | Sangeeta Bijlani Launches Her Own YouTube Channel Titled 'Sangeeta's Secrets'; Read Here

While fans seemed to enjoy Danny, many critics slammed the film for its poor writing. Critics called out the movie's predictable plot and outcome. Moreover, many critics also pointed out that the characters were one-note and did not resonate with the audience. The movie also had many cliches that are common to the mystery action genre. However, even most critics praised the dog and his handler for their performance.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is also set to feature in Kaatteri, an upcoming comedy horror film. The movie stars Vaibhav, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonam Bajwa and Aathmika. In July, the makers of Kaatteri revealed that they would be releasing the film on an OTT platform.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Pens Thank You Note For Everyone Who Poured In Wishes On Her 28th Birthday

[Promo from Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.