Sonu Sood To Take Responsibility Of 3 Telangana Kids, Says 'they Are No Longer Orphans'

Sonu Sood has become a household name thanks to all the social work he is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has helped thousands of migrants return to their home towns during the lockdown. Moreover, Sonu Sood has also helped hundreds of people get free medical checkups during the pandemic.

The actor also stays in touch with his fans on social media and often helps them out whenever he can. Recently, one of Sonu Sood's fans shared a video that showcased a group of young children who had lost their parents due to the pandemic. Responding to the video, Sonu Sood claimed that these children would no longer be orphans as he would take responsibility for them.

Sonu Sood promises to take responsibility of orphaned kids

They are no longer orphans.

They will be my responsibility ❣️ https://t.co/pT0hQd4nCx — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 31, 2020

Taking to social media, one fan shared a video about a group of orphan kids. In the caption for his post, the fan mentioned that these three kids lost their parents and are currently living in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District in Telangana. He added that these three kids do not have anybody to take care of them during these trying times. The fan mentioned that they were now orphaned and the two younger kids were being taken care of by the eldest child. Finally, the fan requested Sonu Sood to help these three kids in any way he can.

Sonu Sood immediately responded to this video. The actor said that these three children will no longer be orphans. Sonu Sood then added that they will be his responsibility in the future. Fans of Sonu Sood flooded the comments section of the post with praises. Several fans admired Sonu Sood for all the good work he was doing to help people during the lockdown.

Nice work sonu sood sir.. god bless u — Ganesh Chorage (@chorage_ganesh) July 31, 2020

If you want to see part of God in human form, then there is no one like Sonu Sood — Piyush shukla (@Piyushs54330946) July 31, 2020

Respect 👏👏👏 — TvShowWala (@TvShowWala) July 31, 2020

Sonu Sood recently celebrated his 47th birthday. Even on his birthday, the actor had plans to help people during the pandemic. As a treat for his fans, Sonu Sood announced that he would be providing up to three lakh jobs for migrant workers during the lockdown. Moreover, he also opened multiple free health checkup camps that provided free checkups to migrants and poor citizens.

