'Dashing Detective' Cast Has Vishal And Prasanna Carrying The Mysskin Film Well

Dashing Detective or Thupparivaalan is a thriller film released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolves around a detective who uncovers a huge conspiracy while investigating a small case of a missing pet dog. The film has been written and directed by Mysskin and is much-loved amongst the audience. Here is a look at the cast of Dashing Detectives that carry this critically acclaimed film well.

'Dashing Detective' cast

1. Vishal

Actor Vishal plays the role of Kaniyan Poongundran in the film Dashing Detective. He is a leading actor who has worked in various critically acclaimed films like Villain and Irumbu Thirai, amongst others. He will also be seen in an upcoming film called Paarasiga Raja.

2. Prasanna

Prasanna is seen playing the role of Manohar in the film. Prasanna is a well-known South Indian actor who has been a part of a number of fan favourite films. He is remembered for his role in films like Ajathe, Thiruttu Payale 2, and Muran, amongst others.

3. Vinay Rai

Vinay Rai plays the character of John Richardson Holcha who is also known by the name Devil. He is a south Indian actor who is seen mainly in supporting roles. He is renowned for his work in films like Dam999, Aayirathil Iruvar, and Mirattal, amongst others.

4. Anu Emmanuel

Anu Emmanuel plays the role of Mallika in Dashing Detective. The actor has worked in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu film industries. She is recognised for her role in films like Action Hero Biju and Oxygen, amongst others.

5. Andres Jeremiah

Andres Jeremiah plays the key role of Pritha in this thriller. Andres Jeremiah has been seen in a number of south films with leading actors. She is known for her work in films like Vishwaroopam and Thuppakki, amongst others.

6. Bhagyaraj

Bhagraraj plays the role of Muthu in Dashing Detective. He is a veteran actor who has worked in close to 60 films in the past few years. He is much-loved by the audience for his role in films like The Last Option and Andaz, amongst others.

7. Shaji

Shaji can be seen playing the role of a police officer, ACP Vijayakumar. He is a south Indian actor who has been a part of a few well-rated films. He can be seen in Spyder, Iruttu, and many more.

8. John Vijay

John Vijay can be seen as the character Kamalesh in Dashing Detective. This artist is remembered for his small yet significant role in close to 70 films. He was seen in the films Raavanan, Aanmai Thavarael, amongst others.

Read As Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam' Completes 17 Years, Take A Look At Where The Cast Is Now

Also read Take A Look At 'Tere Naam' Cast's Net Worth As The Film Clocks 17 Years; Read Details

9. Simran

Simran plays the role of Mrs Dhivakar in the film. She is a critically-acclaimed actor who has also bagged a few prestigious awards for her performances. She has worked in films like Vaalee and A Peck on the Cheek, amongst others.

10. Ashvatt

Ashvatt plays the pivotal role of Swarnavel in this much-loved film. He is a much-loved actor down south. He has been seen in various films including Sarbath and Savarakathi.

Read Emmys 2020 May Lead To A Virtual Reunion Of 'Fleabag' Cast; Read Details

Also read True Beauty Webtoon Inspired Drama Finalises Cast, Cha Eun Woo & Moon Ga Young In The Lead

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (VishalFilmFactory)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.