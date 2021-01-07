'Death On The Nile 1978' Cast: See Actors And The Characters They Play In This Adaptation

Death on the Nile is a 1978 British film based on Agatha Christie's eponymous that released in 1937, directed by John Guillermin. The film had an ensemble cast and it takes place in Egypt in 1937, mostly on a period paddle steamer on the River Nile. Many of the cultural highlights of Egypt are also featured in the film, such as the Great Pyramids, the Sphinx, and temples at Abu Simbel and Karnak. Death on the Nile won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design at the 51st Academy Awards. Read on to know about the cast of Death on the Nile 1978.

Death on the Nile 1978 cast

Peter Ustinov

Death on the Nile characters includes Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, portrayed by Peter Ustinov on screen. Sir Peter Alexander Ustinov was an English actor, writer, and filmmaker. He was a fixture on television talk shows and lecture circuits for much of his career. Ustinov was the winner of numerous awards during his life, including two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor, Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTA Awards for acting, and a Grammy Award. His famous works include The Peaches, The Comedians, One of Our Aircraft is Missing, Thirteen at Dinner among many others.

Lois Chiles

The cast of Death on the Nile 1978 includes Lois Chiles, who played the role of Linnet Ridgeway Doyle in the mystery film. Chiles is an American actor and former fashion model known for her roles as Dr. Holly Goodhead in the 1979 James Bond film Moonraker, and as a hit-and-run driver in 1987's Creepshow 2, as well other films like The Great Gatsby, The Way We Were, Death on the Nile, and Broadcast News.

Simon MacCorkindale

The Death on the Nile 1978 cast includes Simon MacCorkindale who played the character of Simon Doyle. MacCorkindale was a British actor, film director, writer, and producer. Training at the Theatre of Arts in London, he started work as an actor, making his West End debut in 1974. He went on to appear in numerous roles in television, including the series I, Claudius, and Jesus of Nazareth. His famous works include Stealing Heaven, Manimal, Counterstrike, Casualty among others.

Mia Farrow

The film also had Mia Farrow as one of the actors and she played the role of Jacqueline De Bellefort. Farrow is an American actor, activist, and former fashion model. Farrow has appeared in more than 50 films and won numerous awards, including a Golden Globe Award and three BAFTA Award nominations. In 2008, Time magazine named her one of the most influential people in the world. Her famous works include Three Sisters, Mary Rose, A Wedding, The Great Gatsby among many others.

