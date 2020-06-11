Did You Know? Actor Deep Dholakia Has Been A Yoga Teacher To Varun Dhawan And Anupam Kher

Actor and writer Deep Dholakia is all set to make his acting debut in the Gujarati film industry. While he has impressed audiences with his writing expertise, Deep is also a certified yoga teacher. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Deep Dholakia was seen getting candid about his yoga expertise and revealed that he has trained many known faces in Bollywood.

Deep Dholakia disclosed that he is a certified yoga teacher and said that his father is a Yogacharya (Yoga teacher) in Ahmedabad. The actor added that his father has taught many teachers in Gujarat and that he is one of them. Deep Dholakia added that he has been practising yoga since childhood looking at is father performing it every day as he grew up. Deep also revealed that during his initial days in Mumbai, as he was struggling to establish his name, he taught Yoga to survive in the city of dreams.

ALSO READ| Varun Dhawan Compares 1920 Outbreak To 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic, See Pics

Deep Dholakia further said that he has decided not to ask for money from his parents as it is his journey alone. He added that he used to teach Yoga to prominent personalities like Anupam Kher and David Dhawan. He also taught Varun Dhawan, while he was preparing for his debut movie Student of The Year. According to Deep Dholakia, he practises yoga without missing a single day as he will always be enthusiastic towards this form of fitness.

ALSO READ| Varun Dhawan Completes Tongue-twisting 'Gulabo Sitabo' Challenge With Ease; Watch

Meanwhile, recently, the actor and writer expressed his anger towards the recent killing of an elephant that happened in Kerala. Deep Dholakia expressed his rage saying that all the calamities that people are dealing with are deserved by them. He said that nature needs to make humans taste their own medicine. According to him, we live in the 'times of devil'. Check out his post here:

ALSO READ| Shraddha Kapoor Shares Better Chemistry With Whom - Varun Dhawan Or Sidharth Malhotra?

On the work front, he will soon star in a Gujrati movie titled ‘Dhuandhaar’ which is helmed by Reha Chaudhary. In the movie, he will share screen space with Malhar Thakar. The talented writer has also reportedly written a series for Hollywood. Currently, he is practising social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ| Varun Dhawan Quotes CMO's Words About Re-imposing Lockdown; Says 'There's No Other Way'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.