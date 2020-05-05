'Piku', 'Devdas', 'Barfi!': Bollywood Movies Glorifying Bengal's Rich Culture

Bengalis have had a major contribution to literature and cinema in India. Be it making movies adapted from their novels to depicting their culture in various movies, Bollywood has time and again paid its tribute to this community. Here are a few movies that were made in Bollywood, which glorify Bengal’s culture.

Movies that glorify the Bengali culture

Pather Panchali

Tagged as one of the finest films of Indian cinema, Pather Panchali is known to hold a special place in the heart of a Bengali. The film was released in 1955 and was set in the 1910s. Pather Panchali depicts the positivity and optimistic way of looking at life, by a citizen. The film, however, ends with a tragic towards the end but is considered a classic film.

Devdas

Another popular Bollywood film that glorifies the Bengali culture is Devdas. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhur Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. In terms of costume and makeup, the film Devdas was capable enough to show the authenticities of a Bengali household. Devdas was a love story between the boy of a rich household who is married to a girl against his wishes.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Shares Her Weekend Travel Plans In Hilarious Post; See Pic

Also Read: Deepika Padukone To Kriti Sanon:Here's How Bollywood Actresses Spend Weekend Amid Lockdown

Kahaani

Kahaani was a thriller film starring Vidya Balan in the lead role. The film Kahaani was a mystery film about a woman who comes all the way from London to Kolkata in search of her missing husband. The film was successful enough to portray the festival of Durga Puja. The director also did an excellent job of almost bringing the beautiful lanes of Bengal to life.

Barfi

Released in 2012, the film Barfi starred actors Illeana D’cruz, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranbir Kapoor. The film was entirely set in Bengal and all the credit goes to Anurag Basu for gracefully bringing the scenes in Bengal, on-screen. Moreover, Pritam’s soulful music from the movie should not be missed.

Piku

The movie Piku gives an insight into the life of a father and his daughter. The focus on their daily life conflicts will give you a breath of fresh air from typical Bollywood films. The movie Piku stars actors Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Director Shoojit Sircar has done an excellent job in mirroring that though the times have changed, the people in Bengal are rooted in their routine and will never change, come what may. Moreover, Deepika Padukone's role as a Bengali woman inspired many.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Almost Took Away Lead Role From Deepika Padukone & Other 'Piku' Facts

Also Read: After 'Piku', Irrfan Khan Was To Team Up Again With Deepika Padukone For THIS Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.