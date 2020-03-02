Deepika Padukone To Romance Prabhas In Nag Ashwin Directorial?

On February 26, 2020, Prabhas took to his official Twitter handle to break the news of his upcoming superhero film. It will be direct by Nag Ashwin and will be produced by Vyjayanthi Films. Now, rumours are that Deepika Padukone will be seen romancing with Prabhas in the upcoming film. Read on to know more about the whole Prabhas story and weather Padukone will be a part of the Nag Ashwin film or not here:

Will Prabhas share screen space with Deepika Padukone?

According to reports, Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin are all set for the shoot of their upcoming film, the title of which is yet to be revealed. Rumours are that actor Deepika Padukone will the female lead of this untitled project. Reports state that Ashwin wanted to cast Padukone in his previous film titled Mahanati. But it failed to happen, and instead of Padukone, the film featured Keerthy Suresh in the lead role of Savitri.

For the unversed, Mahanati is a 2018 biographical film directed and penned by Nag Ashwin. It is produced by Priyanka Dutt and features Dulquer Salman and Suresh, in the roles of Gemini Ganesan and Savitri. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu and it went on to earn several accolades at multiple award functions. Mahanati revolves around the life and struggles of the famous South actor Savitri. Fans of the actor loved the film and were seen flooding the theatres.

