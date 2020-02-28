Will 'Supermodel Of The Year's' Next Task Bring Contestants Out Of Their Comfort Zones?

MTV Supermodel of the Year is one of the most-viewed Indian reality television show. Its judges include Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, and Milind Soman, while Ujjwala Raut and Anusha Dandekar are the mentors. The show is currently in its first season and has given fans a lot to hold on to. Read on to know more about the newest task of the show which will definitely get the contestants out of their comfort zone:

Will the next task bring contestants out of their comfort zone?

Supermodel of the Year kick-started its hunt for the next supermodel on December 22, 2020. Out of the 10 Supermodel of the Year contestants, only five have survived the cut-throat competition. Yukti Thareja, Drisha More, Eashita Bajwa, Manila Pradhan, and Priya Singh are the top five contestants of the show, who will face a new challenge.

MTV India's official Instagram handle posted a teaser video of their upcoming episode and revealed what the Supermodel of the Year's next task will be. In the video, Anusha Dandekar revealed that the contestant's next task will be to make a music video, and their next client will be MTV Channel itself. This episode will air on MTV on Sunday at 7 pm.

For the unversed, Anusha Dandekar is an actor and a singer who has appeared in several films that include Mumbai Matinee, Delhi Belly, Lalbagh Parel, and City of Gold. She has also appeared on several television shows that include MTV Dance Crew, MTV Rock On, and MTV Love School. She has hosted these shows and has garnered a huge fan base.

