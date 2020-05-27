Kajal Aggarwal's 'Mr Perfect' Dubbed In Several Languages: Read Other Unknown Facts

Kajal Aggarwal's Mr Perfect, which got released in the year 2011, had bagged several accolades. The Telugu romantic-comedy features several prominent actors including Baahubali star Prabhas, Taapsee Pannu, and Kajal Aggarwal in crucial roles. The film features K. Viswanath, Prakash Raj, Sayaji Shinde, and Kaushal Manda in supporting roles.

With a run time of 145 minutes, Mr Perfect has Prabhas playing the role of Vicky, Kajal Aggarwal playing the role of Priya and Taapsee Pannu portraying Maggie. The soundtrack of the movie is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the songs are quite popular too. With all that said now, read to know some of the most interesting trivia about Kajal Aggarwal's Mr Perfect:

Kajal Aggarwal's Mr Perfect: Trivia

The movie was a massive success and owing to its success, the film was later dubbed in several languages including Tamil language with the same name; Hindi language with the title No. 1 Perfect, which got released in the year 2013. In Malayalam language, the film was released with the same title and it came out in 2013.

The movie was a monstrous success at the box office and also bagged several awards and accolades, including the Nagi Reddy Memorial Award, in the year 2011.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal's Memorable Moments From The Film, 'Mr. Perfect'

Kajal Aggarwal, one of the most critically acclaimed contemporary actors, has carved a niche for herself in the south film industry. Kajal Aggarwal kickstarted her acting career with the Hindi film titled Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... in the year 2004 and she made her debut with the Telugu film, Lakshmi Kalyanam in the year 2007. The actor has delivered several stellar performances in movies like Chandamama, Darling, Brindavanam, Businessman, Naayak, Baadshah, Govindudu Andarivadele, Temper, and Khaidi No. 150. She has also appeared in Tamil films like Naan Mahaan Alla, Jilla, Mersal, Thuppakki and several others. The versatile actor is known for her performance in Singham and Special 26, which were a box office hit.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal's Unforgettable Moments From The Telugu Superhit 'Businessman'

Kajal Aggarwal has bagged several awards and accolades including four Filmfare Awards. The actor is an avid social media user and she keeps her fans updated on her daily activities. Apart from her work in movies, she is known for her unique fashion sense and style and has been giving fans some major fashion goals.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal's Memorable Moments From Superhit 'Special 26'

ALSO READ | Prabhas' 'Darling' Movie Songs His Fans Should Add To Their Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.