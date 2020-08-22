'Tujhyat Jeev Rangla' Fame Akshaya Deodhar's New Kolhapuri Avatar Is Just 'jhakaas'

Tujhyat Jeev Rangla fame Akshaya Deodhar aka Pathak Bai has now become one of the prominent faces of the Marathi television industry. The new twist in the show has made viewers glued to their television screens. The gripping plot now features Anjali in a brand new Kolhapuri avatar and this 2.0 version of Anjali, also known as Jizah, will be seen crossing every limit to woo Rana.

Akshaya Deodhar’s Kolhapuri avatar

In the promo video shared by the actor, she can be seen warning a fellow villager donning a simple nauvari saree with an aruval in her hand. Rana can be seen being mesmerised by Anjali’s new bold avatar. With the regional dialect in place, her valiant nature brings out a whole new personality of Anjali on screen. Everyone around her shocked to watch her change drastically. Take a look at Tujhyat Jeev Rangla promo here:

As soon as the twist of her character was revealed by Akshaya, fans of the actor went gaga after watching her new look. While some praised her saying “Ek no”, others went on to say that the daring of her character has actually scared them. A few fans also expressed that they are “super excited” to watch the magic of her new Kolhapuri avatar on the television screen. Check out how fans are reacting here:

About 'Tujhyat Jeev Rangla'

Produced by Sobo Films, Tujhyat Jeev Rangla is a romantic Marathi television show that airs on Zee Marathi. Apart from Akshaya Deodhar, the show stars Hardeek Joshi and Dhanashri Kadgaonkar in pivotal roles. The premise of the show revolves around the love tale of Rana and Anjali. While Rana is a farmer & wrestler, Anjali is a highly educated school teacher who moves to Rana’s village near Kolhapur.

The difference in their upbringing and lifestyle makes their love story complicated yet sweet. Along with them, the plot also focuses on the tussle between the two daughters-in-law of the Gaikwad family, Nandita and Anjalibai. The show has recently taken a six-year leap which now shows Rana and Anjali welcoming their daughter Rajalaxmi. Rana also decided to join the police force however, owing to his illiteracy he becomes a simple constable.

