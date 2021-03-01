Dhanush Announces 'Karnan' Second Single Release Date, Fans Chant 'waiting, Thalaiva'

South star Dhanush previously announced the release date of his upcoming action film Karnan on his Twitter page. Now, on Monday, March 1, the Kolaveri Di star once again took to the micro-blogging site to announce the launch of the film’s second track. Helmed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame, the movie also features Lal, Natarajan Subramanian, Yogi Babu amongst others in pivotal roles.

Karnan second single

In the tweet, shared by the actor, Dhanush shared the poster of the song along with the launch date imprinted on it in Golden font. In the picture, Dhanush looks like a jovial villager donning the typical south Indian lungi with a moustache. It appears that the star is performing the hook step of the upcoming track. Although the name and details of the track weren’t disclosed by him, however, going by the poster it appears to be a peppy number. Check it out below:

As soon as the news was announced on Twitter, fans of the actor couldn’t keep calm. They showered the post expressing that they are waiting for the song’s release. Many also hailed the actor ‘Thalaivi’. Here’s taking a quick look at the fans reactions:

It was just a week ago when the first track from the film was released by the actor. Dhanush unveiled the song titled Kandaa Vara Sollunga also on his Twitter space. His tweet read, "#Karnan first single #KarnanAzhaippu" along with the lyrical video. Take a look:

Although the music video of the track wasn’t released with the track, Dhanush assured his fans that the video will be out soon. Crooned by Kidakkuzhi Mariyammal in collaboration with Santhosh Narayan, the clip features a monochrome setting with the musicians recording the energetic number. The first track has already garnered much-appreciation from the audiences raising anticipation about the film.

Karnan follows the life of a guy who hails from a conservative background. He fiercely fights for the rights of his people and a major portion of the film is reportedly influenced by the Manjoli riots of 1999. After several delays due to the COVID-19, Karnan is now all set to have a theatrical release on April 9, 2021.

