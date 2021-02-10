Dhanush Completes Dubbing For 'Karnan', Shares Picture On Twitter

Fans have been excited about Dhanush's upcoming Tamil language movie Karnan and the excitement just went two notches up with his post on his Twitter account. Dhanush completed dubbing for his new movie Karnan and he took to his official Twitter account to share the news. He shared the news with his fans with a still photo from the movie with caption '#karnan dubbing completed. You WILL hear his voice'.

Dhanush is seen screaming or shouting with anger in the photo. The photo is a screenshot from the directorial cut of the film. See the tweet below:

More on Karnan:

Dhanush's new movie Karnan is an upcoming Tamil language movie directed by Mari Selvaraj. The movie will attempt to narrate the story of the tragic hero, Karna in a modern setting. The movie was slated to release in 2020 but the shooting was postponed because of the lockdown. The Karnan cast completed the shoot in December 2020.

Karnan release date is set to April 2021. The announcement news was shared on the social media by the Karnan cast, as well as on Dhanush's Twitter in January 2021. Watch the announcement teaser for Dhanush's new movie here:

More about the Karnan Cast:

Dhanush will share the screen with Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu and Lal. Dhanush was last seen in Asuran and Enai Noki Payum Thota. He has a few projects lined up for release in 2021. Rajisha Vijayan, the leading lady of the film, is a Malayalam actress who made her acting debut in 2016 with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. Yogi Babu and Lal are popular names in the industry for their comic timing.

Shortly before the announcement of Karnan release date, the actor also shared news about his future project 'S12' which was later revealed to be Naane Varuven. Next in line for release is Dhanush's Jagame Thandiram. Further news for the movie can be expected soon, especially after the announcement of Karnan release date. Fans have shown their excitement for the movie ever since the Karnan release date was announced on Dhanush's Twitter. The Karnan cast is as much as excited as the fans.

Image Source: Dhanush Twitter (@dhanushkraja)

