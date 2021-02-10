Dhanush's Photos Performing Bhoomi Poojan For New House Go Viral, Rajnikanth Also Spotted

Tamil actor Dhanush recently bought a new house and pictures of the pooja ceremony are going viral on the internet. One of Dhanush's fan pages on Twitter posted a series of pictures from the pooja, where along with Dhanush, his wife Aishwarya and father-in-law Rajnikanth can also be spotted. Read on to know more about the pictures.

Dhanush's new house pooja ceremony pictures

Karnan actor Dhanush has appeared in over 40 films till date and is a fan favourite for his impeccable acting skills. The Raanjhana actor recently bought a new house and photos from the pooja ceremony are doing the rounds on the internet. One of Dhanush's fan pages on Twitter named Muthupandi Dhanush shared a series of pictures from the occasion. In the first picture, Dhanush can be seen talking to one of the guests and in the second one, megastar Rajnikanth can also be spotted talking to several people around him. The third and fourth photos show Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya performing the pooja at the mandap. You can see the tweet here, with the photos.

Dhanush's Net Worth

According to a report by CA Knowledge, Dhanush's net worth is estimated to be around $20 million, which is 145 crore in rupees. The Tamil actor has appeared in several movies like Thulluvadho Ilamai, Vada Chennai, Pa Pandi, Thanga Magan among others. The actor also ventured into Bollywood with Raanjhana and starred opposite Sonam Kapoor in the political drama film. He went on to work with actor Amitabh Bachchan in Shamitabh as well.

On the work front

Dhanush currently awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandiram. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. He also completed the first schedule of D43 with Malavika Mohanan recently and the latter took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. Dhanush also completed the dubbing of his upcoming movie titled Karnan and he took to his official Twitter account to share the update. He shared the news with his fans with a still from the movie with the caption '#karnan dubbing completed. You WILL hear his voice'. Dhanush is seen screaming or shouting with anger in the photo. See the tweet here.

Image Credits: Dhanush Official Instagram Account

