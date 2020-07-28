Poster For Dhanush's Upcoming Film 'Karnan' Shared By The Director; Check It Out

Today, July 28, 2020, is the 37th birthday of South Indian superstar Dhanush. On the occasion of Dhanush's birthday, the filmmakers of Karnan shared its first look title poster today. The poster was first shared online by director Mari Selvaraj, who is helming Dhanush upcoming project.

First look title poster for Karnan shared online on the occasion of Dhanush's birthday

Above is the title poster for Dhanush's upcoming film, Karnan. The poster was shared online by director Mari Selvaraj, who also wished Dhanush a happy birthday. Mari revealed that the poster was a special treat for fans that was specifically being shared on the occasion of Dhanush's birthday.

The poster features several hands trying to raise a shimmering sword. Karnan is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Alongside Dhanush, the movie is also set to star Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. Comical actor Yogi Babu will also play a prominent role in the upcoming film.

As of now, no major plot details about Karnan have been shared by the filmmakers. However, various reports claimed that the upcoming movie would be based on a caste riot that occurred in 1995, Kodiyankulam. But director Mari Selvaraj rejected these rumours after massive communal backlash.

Talking about Karnan and working with Dhanush, director Mari Selvaraj told an entertainment portal that Dhanush gave him the chance to work alongside him after watching Pariyerum Perumal. The director revealed that just like his first film, Karnan will also address an important issue. Filming for Karnan began six months ago in January of 2020.

However, the filming for Karnan was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, Dhanush also finished shooting for Jagame Thanthiran, an upcoming action-thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Jagame Thanthiran will feature Dhanush in the role of a gangster. Several scenes in the film have been shot in London and other locations in the UK. Jagame Thanthiran also marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj.

Aishwarya Lekshmi will play the role of the female lead in Jagame Thanthiran. Moreover, the filmmakers also signed in James Cosmo to play an important role in the film. The movie is produced by Y NOT Studios.

