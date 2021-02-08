Malavika Mohanan Shares Pictures With Dhanush After Completion Of D43's First Schedule

Malavika Mohanan is currently basking in the success of her latest Tamil film Master. The South Indian actor has begun shooting for her next movie as well, titled D43 with co-actor Dhanush. Malavika took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with her co-actor and stated that she can't wait to start the next schedule of D43. Read on to know more about her Instagram post.

Malavika Mohanan's Instagram post with co-star Dhanush

Malavika Mohanan recently wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming Tamil project titled D43 with Dhanush. She took to Instagram and shared a couple of images with him and captioned it, "So glad to have met you and worked with you, my fellow Leo co-actor! ðŸ¦ I will miss your infectious laughter, learning so much from you every day, and our mutual love for ‘Maggi’ ðŸ˜‹ Had a blast of a first schedule, and can’t wait to start the second one soon! ðŸŽ¬ #D43" Malavika looked pretty in a pair of blue jeans paired with a long yellow shrug, while Dhanush looked dapper in black pants and a denim jacket. The two actors could be seen posing and smiling next to a pool. You can see Malavika's Instagram post here.

The Master actor has 2.1 million followers on Instagram and her pictures with Dhanush received 426k likes within a few hours of posting them. Dhanush commented on the picture saying, "The feeling is mutual. Had a great time working with you and also sharing a lot about books. Cheers ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—". Fans and followers of the South Indian stars also praised them and commented with heart emojis. While one comment said that the two looked cute together, another follower stated that he is eagerly waiting for the release of their film D43. You can see some of the comments here.

D43 will be Malavika Mohanan's third Tamil language film after Rajnikanth's Petta and Thalapathy Vijay's recently released Master. D43 is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and also stars Smruti Venkat and Samuthirakani among others. Meanwhile, Dhanush currently awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandiram. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.

Image Credits: Malavika Mohanan Official Instagram Account

