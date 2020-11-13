Dhanush Flaunts His Stunning Moves In His Latest Song; Fans Shower Love

Actor Dhanush's upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram recently released the Bujji song online and it has reached almost 9 lakh views in just a few hours of its release. Bujji song is the second song after Rakita Rakita Rakita, which has already become a huge hit among the audience. Let’s take a look at Jagame Thandhiram’s Bujji Song.

Dhanush’s Bujji Song

Bujji song review

Dhanush’s Bujji song was released a few hours ago and has been gaining thousands of views every minute. The new song is a perfect blend of amazing dance beats with Dhanush’s unique touch, which will escalate fans’ curiosity for his upcoming movie, Jagame Thandhiram. The song begins with Dhanush’s amazing dance moves on the beats which might bring you to the dance floor in no time. Dhanush performs to the song wearing a stylish orange jacket and a hat on the streets of a foreign location. The actor, along with the supporting dancers, can be seen dancing on the streets while the spectators can be seen enjoying it. In short, Bujji song is a fun song which will be liked by the audiences. The soundtrack has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan and lyrics written by Dhanush, Vivek and Anthony Daasan. The Bujji song has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Santhosh Narayanan.

Many of the fans immediately reacted to the song as they immensely loved it. See how the fans gave their version of Bujji song review in the comments section.



Jagame Thandhiram

Jagame Thandhiram is an upcoming Tamil action thriller film which means ‘the world is tricky’. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie began its production in London in 2019 but delayed its release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, there hasn't been any news about the movie being released on any of the OTT platforms. Apart from Bujji song, the movie had also released another song named Rakita Rakita a few months ago, which was also very well received by the audiences and got more than 30 million views.

Apart from Dhanush, Jagame Thandhiram's cast includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, James Cosmo, Deepak Paramesh, Devan, Soundararaja, Ram Chandran Durairaj and many others.

